Maui County property tax payment is due by Aug. 20, 2026

The first installment of Maui County real property taxes for fiscal year 2026-27 is due by Aug. 20, 2026. Tax bills have been mailed to all property owners or their agents, according to the County of Maui Department of Finance.

If you did not receive your bill, contact the County Department of Finance immediately. Not receiving a bill will not prevent assessment of penalties and/or interest charges due to late payments.

Real property taxpayers who don’t pay the full amount due by Aug. 20 will be charged a one-time 10% penalty and monthly 1% interest on the unpaid balance until paid. For more information, visit www.mauipropertytax.com or call (808) 270-7697 for Maui; 1 (800) 272-0125, ext. 7697, for Lānaʻi; and 1 (800) 272-0117, ext. 7697, for Molokaʻi.

Payment options include:

ELECTRONIC PAYMENTS VIA WEBSITE OR PHONE

• Pay with a credit card, debit card, or electronic check. A convenience fee is charged by the service provider.

• Use only the first 13 digits of Tax Map Key/Parcel ID (RP 2-1-2-345-678-9999-000 → 2123456789999).

• Online: Visit www.mauipropertytax.com and click the "Point & Pay" button at the bottom of the page.

• Phone: Call 1 (833) 312-0151 and follow the instructions.

AUTOPAY

• A free service that automatically deducts the tax payment from a checking account

• Enroll at least 10 business days before the due date

• Form available at https://www.mauicounty.gov/578/Forms-and-Instructions (click “Autopayment Payment Instructions & Application”) or call (808) 270-7697

BANK WIRE TRANSFER (direct ACH payments are NOT allowed)

• Call (808) 270-7697 for information and instructions

BY MAIL

• Payments must be U.S. Postal Service postmarked by Aug. 20, 2026, to avoid late fees

• With payment coupon: Mail to P.O. Box 29760, Honolulu, HI 96820-2160

• Without payment coupon: Mail to 110 ‘Ala‘ihi St., Suite 108, Kahului, HI 96732

DROP BOX

• No cash, please. Enclose payment in a sealed envelope. Canceled checks serve as receipt

• Drop off by 4 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2026, to avoid late fees. Drop boxes are located at front entrances of County Service Center (110 ‘Ala‘ihi St., Kahului) and Kalana O Maui building (200 S. High St., Wailuku)

IN PERSON

• Pay with cash, check, credit or debit card (card payments have a service fee) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at County Service Center, Treasury Division Payment Center, 110 ‘Ala‘ihi St., Suite 108, Kahului

For general information about the County Department of Finance, visit www.mauicounty.gov/finance.