Kuhinia Maui on Aug. 8 to bring community together in support, fellowship three years after wildfire

The annual Kuhinia Maui offers a time for residents to be among fellow community members for support and care as the community marks three years since the 2023 Maui Wildfires. The gathering will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, on the lawn of the Lahaina United Methodist Church at 988 Front St., according to the County of Maui Office of Public Affairs.

The gathering will pay tribute to loved ones lost and provide support to a community continuing to recover from Hawaiʻi’s most devastating wildfire disaster.

Throughout the day, community members are invited to drop in and spend time together to listen to music, enjoy food and participate in activities that encourage connection and togetherness. Whether staying for a while or stopping by for a short visit, Kuhinia Maui welcomes residents to be together.

The gathering will also offer activities such as lei making and wellness care by lomi lomi and acupuncture practitioners. All activities are free.

A special tribute will take place at 5:30 p.m. with a moment of silence to honor the 102 individuals who lost their lives and the two individuals who remain unaccounted for in the Maui wildfires. The tribute will include the presentation of 1,000 origami peace cranes by students traveling from Izumisano, Osaka, Japan as a symbol of peace, hope and healing.

“As we mark three years since the Maui wildfires, we honor the lives of those we lost and the memories that continue to guide us,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “We also recognize the remarkable strength of our community -- the neighbors, families, volunteers and organizations who have supported one another through recovery and rebuilding. Kuhinia Maui is a reminder that even in our most difficult moments, we are stronger when we come together.”

Parking will be available in the two adjacent lots at Lahaina Surf, with additional parking options to be announced prior to Aug. 8. Updated parking information will be shared as details are confirmed.

To help organizers with meal planning, attendees are encouraged to RSVP at www.kuhiniamaui.org, where attendees may also find additional event information, volunteer opportunities and updates.

The County’s Lahaina Community Meeting, regularly scheduled for the first Wednesday of the month, will be held the following week on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Lahaina Intermedia School cafeteria.

For general information on the County Office of Public Affairs, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/2809/Office-of-Public-Affairs.