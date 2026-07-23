Chair Collins Welcomes Senator Graham to Appropriations Committee

07.22.26

Washington, D.C. – Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, welcomed Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) to the Committee and announced updated subcommittee assignments.

Sen. Graham will join the following subcommittees: Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies; Energy and Water Development; Financial Services and General Government; Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies; Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies; Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies.

Chair Collins will serve as the interim chair of the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs subcommittee. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) will join the Defense subcommittee.

Updated Subcommittee Assignments:

Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies:

Senators Hoeven (chair), McConnell, Collins, Moran, Hyde-Smith, Fischer, Rounds, Husted, Shaheen (ranking member), Merkley, Baldwin, Heinrich, Peters, Gillibrand, and Ossoff.

Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies:

Senators Moran (chair), Murkowski, Collins, Capito, Kennedy, Hagerty, Britt, Fischer, Graham, Van Hollen (ranking member), Reed, Shaheen, Coons, Schatz, Merkley, Peters, and Gillibrand.

Defense Department:

Senators McConnell (chair), Collins, Murkowski, Moran, Hoeven, Boozman, Capito, Kennedy, Hyde-Smith, Coons (ranking member), Durbin, Murray, Reed, Schatz, Baldwin, Shaheen, and Murphy.

Energy and Water Development

Senators Kennedy (chair), McConnell, Murkowski, Hoeven, Hyde-Smith, Hagerty, Britt, Rounds, Graham, Murray (ranking member), Durbin, Merkley, Coons, Baldwin, Heinrich, Peters, and Ossoff.

Financial Services and General Government:

Senators Hagerty (chair), Boozman, Fischer, Husted, Graham, Reed (ranking member), Durbin, Coons, and Van Hollen.

Department of Homeland Security:

Senators Britt (chair), Murkowski, Capito, Kennedy, Hyde-Smith, Hagerty, Murphy (ranking member), Murray, Shaheen, Peters, and Van Hollen.

Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies:

Senators Murkowski (chair), McConnell, Capito, Hoeven, Fischer, Rounds, Husted, Merkley (ranking member), Van Hollen, Heinrich, Baldwin, Gillibrand, and Ossoff.

Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies

Senators Capito (chair), Moran, Kennedy, Hyde-Smith, Boozman, Britt, Rounds, Husted, Graham, Baldwin (ranking member), Murray, Durbin, Reed, Shaheen, Merkley, Schatz, and Murphy.

Legislative Branch:

Senators Fischer (chair), Rounds, Husted, Heinrich (ranking member), and Ossoff.

Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies:

Senators Boozman (chair), McConnell, Murkowski, Hoeven, Collins, Hagerty, Fischer, Rounds, Graham, Ossoff (ranking member), Murray, Reed, Schatz, Baldwin, Heinrich, Peters, and Gillibrand.

State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs

Senators Collins (interim chair), McConnell, Boozman, Moran, Hagerty, Britt, Husted, Schatz (ranking member), Durbin, Shaheen, Coons, Merkley, and Murphy.

Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies

Senators Hyde-Smith (chair), Collins, Boozman, Capito, Hoeven, Kennedy, Moran, Britt, Graham, Gillibrand (ranking member), Murray, Durbin, Reed, Coons, Schatz, Murphy, and Van Hollen.

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