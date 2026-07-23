American Farmers, Workers, and Businesses are Reaping the Benefits of President Trump’s Trade Program

WASHINGTON – Today, Ambassador Jamieson Greer testified before the Senate Finance Committee to lay out how President Trump is leveraging tariffs and trade deals to secure better wages and expand market access for American farmers, manufacturers, workers, and businesses.

Read his opening statement before the Committee here .

Here are the hearing highlights:

America First Trade Delivers Greater Market Access for U.S. Agricultural Exports: Chairman Mike Crapo outlined how “the [Trump] Administration’s Agreements on Reciprocal Trade include many very important market access provisions.” In one year, President Trump unlocked markets of over 2 billion consumers for U.S. food and agricultural exports. Earlier this week, Ambassador Greer signed the U.S.-Jordan Agreement on Reciprocal Trade , unlocking preferential market access for a wide range of U.S. agricultural goods.

The Data Do Not Lie: Ambassador Greer debunks Senator Raphael Warnock’s claims about tariffs impact on the economy by stating the facts: Inflation is headed in the right direction and prices for everyday staples are declining, while manufacturing and construction jobs keep growing.

In June, the CPI fell by 0.4%, the largest decline since April 2020.

Core inflation fell to 2.6% in June, beating market expectations and well below Biden-era figures of over 9%.

So far in 2026, manufacturing jobs are up 16K.

Factory construction jobs are up 83K+ since President Trump took office.

Prices of many everyday staples are falling: Eggs: 27.9% ⬇️ Butter: 8.7% ⬇️ Major appliances: 4.3% ⬇️ Cheese: 3.6% ⬇️ Prescription drugs: 2.5% ⬇️ Chicken: 2.3% ⬇️



Safeguarding American Jobs and Domestic Manufacturing is a Bipartisan Priority: Senator Tina Smith highlighted bipartisan agreement on how “our trade policy has tilted too much towards making it easier for big corporations to send jobs overseas” for too long. Under President Trump’s leadership, America’s reindustrialization is on the fast-track as the Trump Administration reverses the multiyear trend of decline in manufacturing jobs that began under the previous administration. In the last quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, manufacturing productivity surged and greenfield investment continues to pour into the United States.

Tariffs are Establishing a Level Playing Field for American Exporters: Senator Marsha Blackburn spotlighted how Canada continues to “pull U.S. distilled spirits from [its] shelves,” undercutting the competitiveness of American distillers and businesses. To offset Canada’s discriminatory treatment of U.S. exports, President Trump imposed additional 50% tariffs on Canadian goods, including alcoholic beverages, to ensure fairness for American exporters.

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