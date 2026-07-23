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AndaSeat Launches Monitor Arm Series as AI-Assisted Work Expands the Need for Adaptable Screen Positioning

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AndaSeat today announced the launch of the AndaSeat Monitor Arm Series, an ergonomic monitor mounting solution developed for gaming stations, creator studios, home offices and professional workspaces. The launch arrives as artificial intelligence and agent-based tools are shifting more work toward reviewing, comparing, directing and refining digital output across multiple applications.Microsoft’s 2026 Work Trend Index reported that 49% of analyzed Microsoft 365 Copilot conversations supported cognitive work such as analysis, problem-solving, evaluation and creative thinking. The report also found that 86% of surveyed AI users treated AI output as a starting point rather than a final answer, while quality control and critical thinking ranked among the human skills becoming more important as AI takes on additional execution. Microsoft also reported 15-fold year-over-year growth in active agents within its Microsoft 365 ecosystem. The report was based on anonymized productivity signals and a survey of 20,000 workers using AI across 10 countries. s concern software and organizational behavior rather than furniture. However, they raise a practical workspace question: as more users supervise AI output, compare sources and maintain several visual contexts, can the physical screen setup adapt as quickly as the digital workflow?AndaSeat developed the Monitor Arm Series around that gap. By replacing a fixed monitor base with a full-motion structure, the product allows users to change screen height, distance, angle and orientation while releasing desktop space for keyboards, input devices, controllers, audio equipment and other tools.The Physical Workspace Is Becoming Part of the AI WorkflowThe emerging AI workplace is often discussed in terms of models, agents and applications. Less attention is given to the physical interface through which users evaluate that work.AI-assisted workflows can involve a source document, an agent conversation, a live project, a communication window and a final output at the same time. Content creators may work between editing timelines, preview windows, asset libraries and vertical formats. Gamers and streamers frequently combine gameplay, chat, system monitoring and broadcasting tools.A fixed display stand supports one default position, but it may not accommodate every task equally well. A screen positioned for focused keyboard work may be less suitable for reclined gaming, collaborative viewing, portrait-format editing or standing use. This can create a mismatch between increasingly fluid software workflows and relatively static hardware layouts.The AndaSeat Monitor Arm Series is positioned as a physical control layer for those transitions. Its full-motion design supports tilt from -25 degrees to +90 degrees, swivel from -90 degrees to +90 degrees, 360-degree screen rotation, 360-degree upper-arm rotation and lower-arm rotation of plus or minus 90 degrees.The arm extends up to 595 mm and provides a vertical positioning range from 210 mm to 485 mm. This range allows a monitor to be moved closer for detailed review, positioned farther away for a wider field of view, rotated into portrait orientation for long documents or vertical media, and adjusted when the user changes posture or task.Monitor Placement Remains an Ergonomic VariablePublic ergonomic guidance has long treated monitor position as an important workstation component.The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration states that a monitor should generally be placed directly in front of the user, with the top of the screen at or slightly below eye level. OSHA also advises that monitor support surfaces should allow users to modify viewing distance, tilt and rotation angles.Its computer workstation checklist asks whether a display has sufficient adjustability to reduce the need to bend or twist the head and neck. For multiple-monitor arrangements, OSHA recommends placing the primary monitor directly in front of the user and positioning secondary displays nearby to limit unnecessary head movement. Centre for Occupational Health and Safety similarly identifies viewing angle and viewing distance as important monitor-positioning variables. Its guidance addresses wide displays, portrait orientation and multiple-monitor arrangements, recommending that the most frequently used screen be positioned directly in front of the user and that equally used monitors remain together within a comfortable viewing area. Monitor Arm Series does not prescribe one universal position. Instead, its adjustment range is intended to give different users greater control over how ergonomic starting points are applied to individual screen sizes, desk layouts, seating positions and tasks.Mechanical Support for Frequent RepositioningAt the center of the product is a mechanical spring structure designed to support controlled monitor movement without requiring the display to be repeatedly lifted and manually reset.The arm is rated for monitors from 17 to 34 inches and loads from 3 to 11 kg, covering many office displays, gaming monitors, curved screens and ultrawide formats. It supports standard 75 × 75 mm and 100 × 100 mm VESA mounting patterns.A one-way bearing head joint is incorporated to help reduce unintended movement at the display connection while allowing angle changes. The monitor arm is constructed from full aluminum alloy, combining load-bearing strength with a streamlined appearance suited to gaming, creative and professional environments.The movement system is designed for users who change screen positions throughout the day. A video editor may move the display closer during detailed timeline work and farther away during full-screen playback. A hybrid worker may adjust the screen between seated and standing configurations. A gamer may change viewing distance or angle between competitive play, communication and general media use.The monitor remains the same, but its relationship with the task, desk and user can be reconfigured.More Usable Surface Without Enlarging the DeskConventional monitor bases frequently occupy the central rear section of a desk and can restrict the placement of keyboards, large mouse mats, speakers, control surfaces, notebooks and charging equipment.Larger gaming and ultrawide displays often require wider or deeper stands, further increasing the amount of occupied surface space.The AndaSeat Monitor Arm Series lifts the display away from the work surface and relocates its supporting structure to the rear edge of the desk or an existing grommet point. This does not increase the physical dimensions of the desk, but it can make more of the existing surface available for work, gaming equipment and accessories.Two installation methods are provided for different desk structures.The desk clamp mount supports desktop thicknesses from 10 to 40 mm and is intended for common gaming desks, office desks and home workstations. The grommet mount supports thicknesses from 10 to 70 mm and provides an alternative for desks with an existing mounting or cable opening.These installation options allow the same monitor arm structure to be used across temporary, adjustable and more permanent workstation configurations.Magnetic Cable Management Supports Changing SetupsAs workstations add displays, docking stations, cameras, lighting, microphones and peripherals, cable routing can become more difficult to maintain.The Monitor Arm Series incorporates magnetic cable covers along the arm to organize power, HDMI, DisplayPort and USB cables. The covers can be removed when cables need to be added, replaced or rerouted and then returned without opening a conventional fixed plastic channel.This design is intended to support workstations that continue changing after the initial installation. A user adding a new display connection or peripheral does not need to dismantle the entire cable-management structure.The product also uses a quick-release VESA plate compatible with 75 × 75 mm and 100 × 100 mm mounting patterns. The plate is designed to simplify initial installation, monitor replacement and maintenance by allowing the display connection to be separated from the full arm assembly.Together, the magnetic cable system and quick-release plate address two practical problems that frequently appear after a workstation has been assembled: changing cables and replacing a display without rebuilding the complete mounting system.Eight Colors Move Monitor Hardware Beyond Neutral FinishesMonitor arms have traditionally been treated as neutral infrastructure and are commonly offered only in black, silver or white.AndaSeat is extending the Monitor Arm Series into eight color options: black, silver, white, red, brown, orange, green and purple.The expanded palette is designed for a range of visual environments, including RGB gaming setups, minimalist professional desks, creator studios and coordinated home workspaces. The color selection does not change the mechanical specifications, but it allows the arm to function as a more integrated part of the overall desk design.The multiple finishes also reflect the increasingly mixed role of modern desks. A single setup may function as a work environment during the day, a gaming station in the evening and a recording or creative space at other times. Monitor hardware is therefore becoming more visible as part of the room rather than remaining a purely functional component.A Monitor Mount Designed for Work That Keeps ChangingThe launch of the AndaSeat Monitor Arm Series reflects a wider shift in workspace expectations.Digital work is becoming more adaptive as AI tools, multi-application workflows, vertical media and mixed-use desks change what appears on screen and how frequently users move between tasks. The physical display system is increasingly expected to support that variability rather than maintain one permanent position.With full aluminum-alloy construction, a mechanical spring mechanism, a one-way bearing head joint, magnetic cable management, a quick-release VESA plate, broad motion control and two mounting methods, the AndaSeat Monitor Arm Series combines screen positioning, surface recovery and visual customization in one product.The series supports 17- to 34-inch monitors weighing from 3 to 11 kg and will be available in eight colors. Availability, regional pricing and sales-channel information will be announced through AndaSeat’s official market channels.About AndaSeatFounded in 2007, AndaSeat develops ergonomic furniture and workspace products for gaming, professional and home environments. Its portfolio includes ergonomic chairs, standing desks and accessories designed to support changing work, entertainment and creator setups.

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