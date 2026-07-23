UNITAR Launches the Inaugural United Nations Chemicals and Waste Management Study Programme in Geneva

13–17 July 2026, Geneva, Switzerland – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) successfully concluded the inaugural United Nations Chemicals and Waste Management Study Programme, bringing together professionals from governments, international organizations, academia, civil society, and the private sector for an intensive week of learning and collaboration on international chemicals and waste governance.

Hosted across the Palais des Nations, the International Environment House, and partner institutions throughout Geneva, the programme showcased the city's role as the global hub for chemicals and waste governance. Over five days, 24 participants engaged directly with 40 experts representing 28 organizations, including United Nations agencies, multilateral environmental agreements, scientific institutions, government representatives, industry, and civil society.

As the world confronts the Triple Planetary Crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, strengthening global capacity in the sound management of chemicals and waste has never been more important. The programme facilitated by Pierre Quiblier, Senior Expert, UNITAR, equipped participants with practical knowledge, technical tools, and international networks to support safer chemicals management, stronger environmental governance, and the transition towards a circular economy.

Building on the success of this inaugural cohort, UNITAR will deliver the next edition of the United Nations Chemicals and Waste Management Study Programme in November 2026, continuing to strengthen global expertise and international cooperation in support of healthier people, cleaner environments, and more sustainable societies.