Traffic Unit Investigates Fatal Motorcycle Crash

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal one-vehicle motorcycle crash at the intersection of N. Milan Elk Road and E. Eloika Road in North Spokane County.

On July 21, 2026, just before 7:00 pm, Spokane County Deputies responded to a reported motorcycle crash on N. Milan Elk Road at E. Eloika Road.

The initial caller stated a motorcycle had run off the road and crashed. As other people arrived and called 911, they provided additional information that the rider, who was wearing a helmet but no other protective gear, was unresponsive, and they started CPR.

Spokane County Fire District 4 Firefighters arrived and continued life-saving efforts, and due to the severe injuries sustained by the adult male, Life Flight responded.

Unfortunately, despite everyone’s efforts, the male rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputies interviewed witnesses and began the investigation until relieved by Traffic Unit Investigators.

Witnesses said the rider had been driving recklessly, passing other vehicles, and estimated his speed at 90 mph.

Initial information indicates the motorcycle was traveling north on Milan Elk Road, where the rider attempted to negotiate a right-hand curve at Eloika Road. He crossed over the centerline and the southbound traffic lane, left the roadway, and crashed, hitting a traffic sign.

At this early stage in the investigation, speed and possible impairment are suspected factors in the deadly traffic incident.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the decedent, along with his cause and manner of death, when appropriate.

This remains an active investigation, and no further information is available.

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