N.C. Forest Service denies Brunswick County Commissioners’ request for State Burn Ban

Brunswick County’s local burn ban for unincorporated areas remains in effect



MEDIA RELEASE

BOLIVIA, N.C. – Brunswick County has been notified by N.C. Forest Service officials that the County Commissioners’ request for a state burn ban has been denied. Because of this denial, state-issued permits for burning natural vegetation more than 100 feet from an occupied dwelling (which includes open burning for land clearing) may continue as long as state laws concerning burning and air quality are followed.

These types of permits are only issued by the N.C. Forest Service, which is a division of the N.C. Department of Agriculture. Brunswick County does not have the authority to restrict, veto, or deny these state-issued burning permits or open burning related to land clearing.

“We are extremely disappointed and frustrated that our request has been rejected despite the significant fire risks and drought conditions we are facing here,” Brunswick County Chairman Mike Forte said. “It appears that these factors coupled with the recent wildfire are not enough to warrant a state burn ban for Brunswick County.”

Per requests from Commissioners, the County Fire Marshal reached out to the local N.C. Forest Service officials to formally request a state burn ban when the County fell under Exceptional Drought (D4) conditions, which is the highest tier on the U.S. Drought Monitor scale. State burn bans must be issued by the N.C. Forest Service under the direction of the N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.

The Commissioners’ request for a ban was further reiterated in light of the Quarry Road Fire that started on July 10, which has affected 283 acres and is currently at 75% containment as of this notice.

County staff met with Forest Service officials in the days after the initial response to the wildfire to discuss the burn ban request and other potential opportunities for collaboration related to fire safety and prevention.

The County received official notification from the Forest Service this week that the request was denied, citing a review of the potential fuels (i.e., categories or vegetation or materials that may constitute fire hazards), moisture content, and dryness of said fuels in the county.

“Even though we disagree with their decision, we appreciate the Forest Service taking the time to meet with county staff and consider our request,” Chairman Forte added. “While we respect that they have certain processes to making these decisions, we do not feel the decision reflects the sentiment of the Commissioners or many members of the community concerning our current fire risk.”

Why Is a State Burn Ban Needed in Brunswick County?

Under North Carolina law, counties and municipalities can only regulate open burning activities within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling within their respective jurisdictions. For Brunswick County, this is limited to the unincorporated areas only.

All open burning of natural vegetation outside 100 feet of an occupied dwelling requires a permit from the N.C. Forest Service. In addition, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality may require additional permits for certain types and locations of burning. Unless a state burn ban is in effect, permitted burns may continue as long as state laws are followed.

Brunswick County’s Fire Marshal already issued a burn ban for the unincorporated areas on June 8, 2026, which remains in effect. Several other municipalities also issued burn bans around the same time, or already have ordinances related to open burning within their municipal limits as permitted by state law.

While the N.C. Forest Service does not issue state burn bans frequently, they are not unprecedented. A state burn ban has already been issued once this year, beginning on March 28 due to hazardous forest fire conditions. This state burn ban was not fully lifted until May 8.

As of July 22, Brunswick County is one of eight counties in the state experiencing Exceptional Drought (D4) conditions. Significant portions of North Carolina are also facing Severe (D2) and Extreme (D3) drought conditions.

Visit Brunswick County’s Burn Ban / Open Burning webpage for more information about local burn bans and open burning regulations.

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