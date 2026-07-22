Boundary Error causes Small Group of Voters to Receive Wrong Ballot Style

In the August 4th Primary Election, two groups of voters received incorrect ballot styles. Ballots for voters in the City of Airway Heights failed to include the Spokane County Library District levy. Ballots for a small number of voters in Precinct 6038 failed to include the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) sales tax issue. In both situations, voters will be mailed information on how to correctly cast their votes for all their eligible races.

Airway Heights Voters

The City of Airway Heights voted in 2023 to annex into the Spokane County Library District (SCLD). After the election was certified, the 6 City precincts were not updated for the annexation. A supplemental ballot will be mailed July 23 to the 5,064 voters that are impacted.

The packet will provide detailed instructions on how to cast a vote in the SCLD issue. Including the City of Airway Heights, the SCLD has 218,767.

STA Voters

The boundary lines for the STA were incorrect for two precincts. In these two precincts, only a portion of each precinct is within the STA district. The error occurred when data was transferred in 2019 to the current election system. The STA district has 309,646 registered voters.

In a portion of Precinct 6038, 775 voters are missing the tax issue on their original ballot. New ballots with the tax issue will be sent July 21 and 22 to those voters who originally received ballots with “6038.1” at the bottom. These voters should mark and return the new ballot even if they have already returned the first ballot. Procedures are in place to ensure that if a voter returns two ballots, only one ballot will be counted.

In portions of Precinct 6038 and 9005, 381 voters received ballots that incorrectly included the STA sales tax issue. These areas are not in the STA district. Those voters should cast the ballot they already received. Even if the race is marked, the STA issue will not be counted.

“I apologize for the error and the extra effort that will be made by impacted voters in Precinct 6038 and in Airway Heights,” said Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton. “Thankfully, this was caught early and every voter has the opportunity to cast the correct ballot.”