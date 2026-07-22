Sen. Cortez Masto, Rep. Horsford Send Letter to DNC RBC, Promote Nevada as Strategic First in the Nation State

As the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee is set to meet this week, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Congressman Steven Horsford sent a letter to members of the committee continuing to make the case for Nevada to kick off the 2028 Presidential nominating calendar. Senator Cortez Masto and Congressman Horsford highlighted that choosing Nevada to go first is a strategic decision for our party as we work to build the working class coalition needed to win back the White House in 2028 and that Nevada best represents the principles the Rules and Bylaws Committee established to guide this process.

Read excerpts from the letter below:

“We’ve been clear at every step, this is about reaching a broad coalition of diverse voters, not elevating or prioritizing any voice over another,” said Sen. Cortez Masto and Rep. Horsford. “In Nevada, we embody that entire coalition. We are home to Latino, Black, AANHPI, Native American and white working-class voters and our organized labor is some of the strongest in the country.”

“Nevada is a small, affordable, competitive battleground where candidates must build the broad, multiracial, working-class coalition that Democrats need to win nationally and voting is safe and accessible,” they added. “It is the only state that fully represents the principles the Rules and Bylaws Committee established to guide this process.”

“There’s a reason Nevada has earned the support of national organizations and voices including the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, UNITE HERE, CHC BOLD PAC, Latino Victory, Somos Votantes, former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, ASPIRE PAC, and AAPI Victory, who collectively represent the very voters we must win on our path to victory,” they concluded.” That’s because lessons candidates learn in battleground Nevada are the lessons they will need to succeed in the general election.”

See the full letter here.

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