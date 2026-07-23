Parlano.ai exits private beta with an AI knowledge system built for commercial real estate decisions

General availability begins today for the domain-specific AI workspace that turns a deal’s documents into accurate, sourced, citable knowledge.

CO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parlano.ai , an AI-driven knowledge management system for commercial real estate, is now generally available. The launch ends an invite-only private beta and opens the platform to deal teams of every size, beginning with an acquisitions workflow built on its core domain-specific AI workspace.Parlano.ai reads every page and every footnote of a deal’s documents and turns the pile into accurate, sourced, citable data for the deal team and the operators, across the whole portfolio. Ask a question about any deal and the answer arrives with the exact passage it came from, so decisions move faster and stand on firmer ground. The acquisitions workflow shipping today is the first module built on that workspace. It assembles a complete levered financial model in minutes, scores every assumption against current market benchmarks, and flags missing data early enough to chase down before the committee meets. A person reviews every AI-generated value before it drives the model, so the decision stays with the team. The platform learns by watching which assumptions the team accepts, challenges, and overrides, until it reads a deal the way the firm reads a deal.“We built Parlano.ai for the people whose names go on real estate decisions,” said Matthew Gordon, founder of Parlano.ai. “Today a deal team can go from documents to a defensible decision in minutes and stand behind every number, whatever its headcount. As the platform learns how each firm thinks, we will carry that judgment into future modules, until every decision an institution makes runs on evidence it can show.”Acquisitions is the first of many planned modules, with commercial lending, tax, and audit to follow, each built on the same core knowledge system.“After decades leading investment platforms, one thing has remained constant,” said Joaquin de Monet, Executive Board Director of Parlano.ai. “The best investment decisions combine disciplined analysis with experienced judgment. Parlano.ai strengthens both by helping acquisition teams evaluate opportunities with greater consistency, transparency, governance, and scale while preserving human judgment at the center of every investment decision. Over time, Parlano.ai has the potential to help institutionalize investment judgment, allowing organizations to scale decision making without compromising either.”Teams can create an account and run their first deal today at Parlano.ai.About Parlano.aiParlano.ai was founded to help commercial real estate investors reach defensible decisions faster. Its domain-specific AI workspace serves buy-side teams of every size with a grounded, sourced, decision-ready deal analysis with a human sign-off on every figure. As firms underwrite, the platform learns their judgment and sharpens with every deal. No surprises at the investment committee.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.