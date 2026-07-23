ANNA SLOTKY REITANO ADVANCES TO NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION FOR LOS ANGELES SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE, OFFICE NO. 65

ANNA SLOTKY REITANO FOR LOS ANGELES SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE, OFFICE NO. 65

Veteran Trial Attorney & Deputy County Counsel Advances After Certification of Election Results, Campaigning on Experience, Fairness, and Judicial Independence

Our role is not to advocate for one side or another, it's to listen carefully, evaluate every argument fairly, apply the law impartially, and make decisions based solely on the facts and the law.” — ANNA SLOTKY REITANO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the certification of election results on June 26, Anna Slotky Reitano has officially advanced to the November General Election for Los Angeles Superior Court Judge, Office No. 65.A veteran attorney with nearly two decades of public service, Reitano currently serves as a Deputy County Counsel in Los Angeles County's Justice and Safety Division, where she supervises significant civil litigation and advises County departments responsible for public safety, youth development, and justice initiatives. Previously, she spent more than a decade as a Deputy Public Defender, representing thousands of individuals in court while handling some of the County's most demanding criminal cases.Throughout her career, Reitano has built a broad legal background spanning criminal defense, civil litigation, government counsel, constitutional issues, and high-stakes legal matters, experience she believes is essential for the diverse caseload heard every day in Los Angeles Superior Court."I am deeply grateful to every voter, volunteer, supporter, and organization that placed their trust in our campaign," Reitano said. "Advancing to the general election is both an honor and a tremendous responsibility. I look forward to continuing our conversation with voters across Los Angeles County about the importance of experience, fairness, and judicial independence."The campaign enters the general election with growing momentum, including the endorsement of former primary opponents Chellei Jimenez and Samuel Krause, whose support reflects a shared belief that Reitano possesses the experience, integrity, and judicial temperament necessary to serve on the Los Angeles Superior Court.As the only woman in the race, Reitano's campaign has centered on a simple but important principle: judges should be selected based on the depth of their legal experience, integrity, temperament, and commitment to applying the law fairly, not political ideology."Our role as judges is not to advocate for one side or another," Reitano said. "Our responsibility is to listen carefully, evaluate every argument fairly, apply the law impartially, and make decisions based solely on the facts and the law. Judges with broad legal experience are better prepared to recognize different perspectives, identify the strengths and weaknesses of competing arguments, and approach every case with an open mind. That breadth of experience strengthens public confidence that every person who enters a courtroom will receive a fair hearing."Los Angeles Superior Court judges preside over one of the nation's largest and busiest trial courts, hearing criminal, civil, family, probate, juvenile, mental health, and other complex matters. Reitano believes this wide-ranging jurisdiction requires judges who possess extensive courtroom experience, sound judgment, and the ability to fairly resolve disputes involving every corner of the legal system.Throughout the campaign, Reitano has earned the support of a growing coalition of attorneys, judges, elected officials, women's organizations, civic leaders and organizations, community advocates, and legal professionals who share her commitment to fairness, integrity, and equal justice under the law."As we move into the general election, I look forward to meeting voters throughout Los Angeles County and continuing the conversation about what qualities matter most in our judges," Reitano said. "Every person who comes before the court deserves to know their case will be heard by someone who is experienced, impartial, thoughtful, and committed to treating every individual with dignity, respect, and fairness."For more information about Anna Slotky Reitano's campaign for Los Angeles Superior Court Judge, Office No. 65, visit www.ReitanoForJudge.com or follow the campaign on social media @reitanoforjudgeMedia Contact:Ellie Kadz | Ellie@MarketingTBD.comWebsite: www.ReitanoForJudge.com Paid for by Anna Slotky Reitano for Judge 2026 FPPC#1487582# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.