East Evans Creek Fire containment reaches 26% as crews prepare for lightning threat

Firefighters increased containment to 26 percent on the East Evans Creek Fire following aggressive overnight mop-up work. The fire is currently holding at 15,705 acres with no new growth reported by fire personnel.

Crews are using handheld infrared tools to locate remaining heat around the main fire and the Hull Mountain spot fire. On the Board Mountain spot fire, personnel are focused on removing hazardous trees to improve safety for firefighters working the perimeter. In several areas, mop-up efforts have reached up to 150 feet deep into the fire’s interior to secure the lines.

Because the threat to homes has significantly decreased, the Oregon State Fire Marshal has strategically reduced the number of structural task forces assigned to the incident. Remaining state resources are patrolling neighborhoods and reinforcing protection around residences. A total of 2,343 personnel remain assigned to the incident, using 122 engines and 14 aircraft.

Weather conditions remain a primary concern today. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. due to the threat of abundant lightning. Forecasters warn that potential thunderstorms could bring erratic wind gusts up to 45 mph, which may test established fire lines. While heavy rain could assist suppression, officials are also monitoring the risk of debris flows in burned areas.

Specific resources have been designated to assist the local district in responding to any new fire starts caused by lightning today.

Evacuation levels are continuing to decrease in Jackson County. Residents can view the most current information through the Jackson County emergency hub or check their specific zone on the interactive evacuation map. The American Red Cross shelter at Eagle Point Middle School is no longer accepting new evacuees.

Several road closures remain in effect, including East Evans Creek Road at Meadows Road, West Fork Evans Creek Road, and Rock Creek Road. All Bureau of Land Management lands near the fire also remain closed to public entry for safety.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the fire area. Officials remind the public that flying drones near a wildfire is illegal and will immediately ground all firefighting aircraft.

The fire began July 10 after a vehicle crashed into a power pole. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.