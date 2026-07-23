Firefighters reinforce lines on Akawa Butte and Brewer fires ahead of lightning threat

Firefighters are working around the clock to strengthen containment lines and protect homes on both the Akawa Butte and Brewer fires as they prepare for a significant weather shift. The Oregon State Fire Marshal Red Incident Management Team is in unified command on both incidents, which were sparked by lightning earlier this month.

The Akawa Butte Fire is estimated at 13,605 acres and is 3 percent contained. On Monday, aviation resources focused on the southern and southwestern edges to catch any new spot fires, while ground crews and heavy equipment secured lines along the eastern edge.

Today, firefighters are prioritizing the northern perimeter and building new lines to the west. Additional structural task forces have arrived to assist with home triage and protection, while also providing critical water resources to wildland crews.

The Brewer Fire near Prineville has grown to 27,932 acres with 1 percent containment. Crews and heavy equipment made significant progress last night, building lines along the western edge that are nearing completion.

Structural protection remains a top priority, with two OSFM task forces supporting wildland crews on the fire's southern and eastern edges. These teams were successful in suppressing a spot fire near structures off Schneider Way overnight. Tuesday, resources are focused on securing existing lines and maintaining patrols around homes south of the fire.

Weather and Hazards Conditions are expected to become more challenging this afternoon with higher temperatures, gusty winds of 20-30 mph, and isolated thunderstorms. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Wednesday due to the threat of abundant lightning, which could increase fire activity and spark new starts.

Combined, there are more than 1,200 personnel assigned to these incidents, supported by dozens of engines, dozers, and aircraft. Officials urge the public to use caution when driving near the Sisters Rodeo grounds, as heavy equipment and crews are entering and leaving the area at all hours.

Evacuation levels 1, 2, and 3 remain in effect for portions of Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook counties. Several Bureau of Land Management areas near the fire are closed to the public for safety. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place; unauthorized drone flights are illegal and will ground all firefighting aircraft.