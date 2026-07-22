Governor Signs Bipartisan Occupational and Physical Therapy Compacts into Law

LANSING, Mich., July 22, 2026 — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer today signed two bipartisan licensure compact packages into law, allowing Michigan to join two interstate compacts for occupational therapy and physical therapy. The new laws will expand access to care, reduce unnecessary licensing barriers and strengthen Michigan’s ability to recruit and retain qualified health care professionals.

House Bills 4103 and 4104, sponsored by state Reps. Julie M. Rogers (D-Kalamazoo) and Doug Wozniak (R-Shelby Twp.), respectively, establish Michigan’s participation in the Occupational Therapy Licensure Compact. Senate Bill 501 House Bill 4101, sponsored by state Sen. Sylvia Santana (D-Detroit) and state Rep. Matt Bierlein (R-Vassar), respectively, establish Michigan’s participation in the Physical Therapy Licensure Compact.

“Today marks an important victory for patient access and for the thousands of Michigan residents who depend on occupational and physical therapy services,” Rogers said. “As a practicing health care provider, I’m proud that Michigan is not only expanding access to essential care, but it is also empowering our licensed professionals to serve patients more efficiently and effectively by cutting government red tape. These compacts are also an important tool for recruiting and retaining talent by showing students and early-career therapists that Michigan is a place where they can build a flexible, long-term career.”

Once implemented, the compacts will allow eligible occupational therapists, occupational therapy assistants, physical therapists and physical therapist assistants licensed in their home states to more easily obtain the privilege to practice in other participating states without completing a separate full licensure process in each state.

“I am proud to see the Occupational Therapy Compact and Physical Therapy Compact signed into law,” Wozniak said. “These bills are a great example of finding practical solutions that put patients first, support our healthcare professionals, and reduce unnecessary government barriers. By expanding opportunities for licensed therapists to serve patients across state lines, we are strengthening our workforce, improving access to care and giving Michigan families more options when they need them most.”

“After years of work alongside physical therapists, advocates and stakeholders from across Michigan, I am proud to see the Physical Therapy Licensure Compact finally cross the finish line,” Santana said. “This law removes unnecessary barriers for qualified providers, strengthens our health care workforce and will help more patients receive the timely, high-quality care they deserve.”

“The Physical Therapy Licensure Compact is a common-sense step forward for patients and providers alike, cutting red tape while strengthening our health care workforce and improving access to care across Michigan,” Bierlein said. “This is one of several licensure compacts we’re advancing in our state, and I’ll keep working to knock down unnecessary barriers so qualified professionals can practice here and patients can get the care they need.”

The compacts will help address provider shortages, improve access to care in underserved and border communities and give health care organizations greater flexibility to recruit qualified professionals. They will also support active-duty military personnel and military spouses by making it easier to continue their careers when military service requires their families to relocate.

Practitioners using a compact privilege will remain subject to the laws and professional standards of the state where they are providing care. Participating states will also continue to maintain their authority to investigate complaints, take disciplinary action and protect patient health and safety.

Both packages received bipartisan support in the Legislature.