Gov. Signs Grant’s Housing Bill into Law, Expanding Affordable Housing Projects Across Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 22, 2026 — Yesterday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation sponsored by state Rep. Kristian Grant (D-Grand Rapids) establishing a statewide Housing Opportunity Tax Credit to support the construction and preservation of affordable housing projects across Michigan.

“Across Michigan, people are telling us the same thing: housing costs are rising faster than they can afford,” Grant said. “Young people are struggling to buy their first home, working families are being stretched thin and seniors are being priced out of the communities they helped build. This legislation gives us another tool to update access to existing affordable housing. I’m grateful to Governor Whitmer and Senator Brinks for their partnership on this incredibly important issue that means so much to so many Michiganders.”

House Bill 5806 creates a new state Housing Opportunity Tax Credit to help fund affordable housing projects that might otherwise not move forward. The credit will provide additional funding for approved affordable housing developments, helping make it possible to build new homes and preserve existing units for residents who are struggling with rising housing costs.

“Yesterday’s bill signing was an important milestone, but our work is far from finished,” Grant continued. “Michigan’s housing shortage remains one of our greatest challenges, and communities like Grand Rapids need continued investment. I will keep pushing for Michigan to address this challenge with urgency.”

Grant’s Housing Opportunity Tax Credit will be available beginning on January 1, 2027.

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