Vidyabharati Foundation of America concludes annual Boston gala, draws leaders in innovation and philanthropy

When leaders from one of the world’s foremost innovation ecosystems come together in support of educational transformation, it sends a powerful message” — Satish Jha

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vidyabharati Foundation of America concluded its annual fundraising gala in the Boston area, bringing together entrepreneurs, innovators, academics and philanthropists to support educational initiatives serving millions of students across India.The event was hosted by Mona Chopra, president of Vidyabharati New England, and attended by Rajendra Khaitan, National Vice Chair of Vidyabharati, India.Among those attending were entrepreneur and philanthropist Desh Deshpande; Ramesh Raskar, inventor and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; entrepreneur Pooja Ika; Debarshi Nandy of Brandeis University; and other business leaders, innovators and philanthropists from the Greater Boston area.Speaking at the gala, Deshpande said education remains one of the most effective ways to break the cycle of poverty and create lasting opportunities for future generations.“I appreciate the work Vidyabharati is doing,” Deshpande said. “Education breaks the cycle of poverty. Building an institution that can educate millions while keeping education affordable is an extraordinary achievement. More than 3.5 million students have benefited from this effort, and among them will be future engineers, doctors, entrepreneurs and national leaders. I’m pleased to see so many people gathered to support this mission.” Satish Jha , a board member of the Vidyabharati Foundation of America, said the evening reflected growing support within the Indian-American community for expanding access to quality education.“Vidyabharati’s work extends beyond educating children,” Jha said. “It is helping develop character, leadership and the skills needed for India’s future. The participation of respected innovators, entrepreneurs and educators from the Boston community underscores a shared belief that investing in education is among the most effective long-term investments any society can make.”Jha said Boston’s reputation as a global center of innovation made the gathering especially significant.“When leaders from one of the world’s foremost innovation ecosystems come together in support of educational transformation, it sends a powerful message,” he said. “Every contribution strengthens opportunities for young people and helps build the human capital that will shape India’s future.”Organizers said the gala celebrated Vidyabharati’s educational network, which serves students through thousands of schools and educational centers across India. The organization combines academic instruction with values-based education and community engagement.The Vidyabharati Foundation of America thanked its donors, sponsors, volunteers and attendees for supporting its educational mission and reaffirmed its commitment to expanding opportunities for children and communities across India.

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