Accounting Services for Medical Businesses Now Available from Illinois-Based CPA Firm

Hunter Green CPA now accepts medical business clients nationwide for bookkeeping and tax services from Oak Park, Illinois.

Oak Park, Illinois firm offers bookkeeping and tax services for home care agencies, med spas, therapy practices, and healthcare providers across the U.S.

We look at your whole picture and plan ahead. The goal is to genuinely add value.” — Mason Hunter

OAK PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hunter Green CPA , a certified public accounting firm based in Oak Park, Illinois, is now accepting new clients for bookkeeping and tax services. The firm serves medical business owners across the United States, including home care agencies, home health providers, therapy practices, med spas, and aesthetic clinics.The firm provides monthly bookkeeping starting at $200 per month, with pricing based on monthly expense volume rather than hourly billing. Services include bank and credit card reconciliation, transaction categorization, and monthly financial reports. For clients seeking comprehensive support, the firm offers a combined bookkeeping and tax package starting at $350 per month that includes annual business and personal tax returns.Hunter Green CPA operates as a CPA for medical businesses , addressing financial complexities specific to the healthcare sector. These include management service agreement structures common among med spas, injectable inventory tracking, prepaid treatment packages recorded as liabilities, and revenue recognition tied to insurance reimbursement timing. The firm also handles multi-entity accounting for practices with separate management companies and clinical entities.The healthcare sector has seen sustained growth in outsourced bookkeeping demand as clinicians increasingly launch businesses while maintaining clinical roles. Many practitioners find themselves without time to maintain accurate financial records, leading to delayed books, missed tax planning opportunities, and difficulty securing financing when needed. Medical practice accounting requires attention to industry-specific details that general bookkeepers often miss.Mason Hunter, the firm's principal, brings 10 years of experience in personal and business taxes. Before founding Hunter Green CPA, he managed the tax department at a publicly traded company in Chicago, where he reported directly to the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer. In that role, he oversaw the preparation of more than 200 tax returns across 35 to 40 jurisdictions and built taxable income projections used in board presentations and strategic planning."Most accountants treat medical businesses like any other small business, but that approach misses the nuances that matter," said Mason Hunter, Principal of Hunter Green CPA. "A med spa with an MSA structure needs separate books for each entity. A home care agency needs proper worker classification and 1099 tracking. These details affect both compliance and profitability."Hunter holds an MBA from the University of Illinois and is a licensed CPA in Illinois. He also spent time at a small local CPA firm working with small business clients, which shaped his understanding of the challenges business owners face when accounting work falls behind.New clients can expect a straightforward onboarding process. The firm reviews the prospective client's accounts, provides a flat monthly quote, and begins work typically within a week of the initial conversation. For businesses with books that are months or years behind, Hunter Green CPA offers catch-up services priced as a separate project before transitioning to ongoing monthly bookkeeping.The firm works remotely with clients across the country using QuickBooks Online for bookkeeping, Gusto for payroll setup, and Bill.com for accounts payable management. Clients grant access to bank feeds and upload receipts through a secure portal. Most clients spend 15 minutes or less on bookkeeping tasks each month.Bookkeeping for medical businesses requires understanding how revenue flows through billing systems, how to track margins by service or payer, and how to maintain records that support financing applications or contract negotiations. Hunter Green CPA provides monthly reports that separate billed revenue from collected revenue and break out profitability by service line or location where applicable.The firm operates on month-to-month agreements with no long-term contracts required. Hunter Green CPA tithes 10 percent of firm proceeds to ministries and charitable organizations, including organizations focused on training church leaders in Africa, supporting families escaping bonded-labor slavery, and assisting refugees through World Relief Chicagoland.Medical business owners interested in bookkeeping or tax services can contact Hunter Green CPA through the firm's website or by phone. The firm responds to inquiries within one business day.

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