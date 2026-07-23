Read All About It Publishers Releases Lance Luke’s Book on AI Data Centers

Lance Luke examines the energy, water, construction, zoning, and community impacts behind the rapid growth of AI infrastructure.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Read All About It Publishers announced the release of 'Data Centers: The Hidden Environmental and Community Costs of the AI Boom,' a new nonfiction book by National Building Expert and author Lance Luke.The book examines the physical infrastructure behind artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Luke explains that digital services depend on large buildings filled with servers, electrical equipment, cooling systems, backup generators, battery systems, and other industrial components that require land, energy, water, and long-term maintenance.'The cloud is not an ethereal concept. The cloud storage is a building,' Luke writes.Rather than presenting an argument against artificial intelligence, the book focuses on transparency, responsible planning and community protection. Luke approaches data centers as major construction and infrastructure projects that should be evaluated for their complete life-cycle effects, not only their projected tax revenue or short-term construction activity.Across 15 chapters, 'Data Centers' addresses energy consumption and grid capacity, water use and cooling systems, electronic waste, hardware turnover, site-selection risks, permits, zoning, code compliance, air quality, backup power, emergency systems and long-term liability.The book also examines how data center development may affect nearby residents, public utilities, local governments and property owners.Luke draws on more than 45 years of experience in construction, real estate, building evaluation and business development. His central message is that communities should understand what is being proposed before permits are issued and before infrastructure commitments become difficult or expensive to reverse.'Problems are significantly cheaper and easier to fix before the concrete is poured,' Luke writes.The book includes practical questions for residents, planning commissioners, elected officials and other decision-makers to ask before approving a data center. These questions address projected electricity demand, water requirements, noise, emissions, fire and emergency planning, utility upgrades, tax incentives, future expansion, public reporting and end-of-life decommissioning responsibilities.Luke also outlines a responsible-development approach based on clear public disclosure, independent technical review, appropriate engineering and safety standards, enforceable community agreements and financial accountability for long-term maintenance or abandonment.'Data Centers' is written for homeowners, community advocates, public officials, planners, attorneys, engineers, construction professionals, developers and readers seeking a clearer understanding of how AI infrastructure interacts with the built environment.The book is available in paperback and eBook formats through Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H8WL6GRT Additional information about the book and other publications is available at https://readallabout.us ABOUT READ ALL ABOUT IT PUBLISHERSRead All About It Publishers is the publisher of 'Data Centers: The Hidden Environmental and Community Costs of the AI Boom' and other titles in 'The Word According to Luke' series.ABOUT LANCE LUKELance Luke, CCC, CCI, CCPM, is a National Building Expert with more than 45 years of experience in construction, real estate and business development. He is a national speaker on building safety, engineering, real estate, marketing and entrepreneurship.

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