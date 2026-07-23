Pleasanton Unified School District Agrees to Civil Rights Settlement After Alleged Illegal Firing of Pregnant Custodian

SACRAMENTO – The California Civil Rights Department (CRD) today announced a $60,000 settlement with the Pleasanton Unified School District in Alameda County to resolve allegations that a custodian was illegally fired after requesting accommodations at work for her pregnancy. As part of the settlement, the school district will conduct a comprehensive review of its employment protocols, provide training to human resources staff, and compensate the complainant.

“There’s no excuse for firing someone because of their pregnancy,” said CRD Director Kevin Kish. “California law is clear that pregnant workers have the right to ask for accommodations and take time off. Employers have a responsibility to all of us to ensure the civil rights of their workers are protected. If they don’t, our department is always prepared to take action.”

No More Work

In 2025, CRD received a complaint against the Pleasanton Unified School District from a custodian who alleged that she was unlawfully denied work accommodations for her pregnancy and ultimately fired because of her request. According to the complaint, she let her supervisor know that she was pregnant and provided a medical note explaining her need for accommodations, including cutting back on her time standing and walking, avoiding bending at the waist or twisting her spine, and limiting the weight of objects lifted to no more than 20 pounds. The worker alleged that after she shared the specific accommodation needs, her supervisor immediately notified her that they did not have any work for her until after her baby was born. A human resources staff member later confirmed that she had been terminated because the school district could not accommodate her — even though a male custodian was allegedly put on light duty after a non-pregnancy related disability.

State Steps In

After conducting an initial investigation, CRD provided the school district with an opportunity to resolve the allegations through mediation. As a result of the settlement, the district, without admitting wrongdoing, will:

Conduct a comprehensive review of its antidiscrimination and pregnancy disability leave policies to ensure compliance with state law.

Issue revised policies, as necessary, and distribute any updates to all employees.

Provide training to the supervisor and human resources staff on civil rights laws, with an emphasis on pregnancy disability protections.

Report to CRD on compliance with the terms of the settlement.

Pay $60,000 to in compensation and legal costs.

If you or someone you know has experienced employment discrimination, CRD may be able to assist you through its complaint process. The department also provides general information and factsheets online about civil rights protections for members of the public, including with respect to pregnancy accommodations and pregnancy disability leave.

The settlement announced today was mediated by Senior Attorney Mediator Cynthia Sandoval.

You can learn more by reading the settlement.