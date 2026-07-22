Town Creek Indian Mound to Close Visitor Center to Prepare for Upcoming Construction

The visitor center and exhibits at Town Creek Indian Mound State Historic Site will undergo a full renovation in the coming months. In preparation for this major project, the site will close the visitor center and gift shop July 28.

The grounds, including the mound and reconstructed village site, will remain open to visitors for self-guided tours Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Restrooms will be accessible during operating hours. Town Creek Indian Mound is administered by the Division of State Historic Sites, part of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

While the visitor center is closed, staff will focus on research, exhibit development, and making arrangements to relocate operations when the site fully closes for construction later in the year.

“The new visitor center and exhibit will greatly enhance our visitors’ understanding of the history and significance of Town Creek Indian Mound,” said Site Manager Kevin Melvin. “We are excited to get started and appreciate the public’s understanding as we make operational adjustments to ensure the overall success of this project.”

All updates to the site’s operating schedule will be posted on Town Creek Indian Mound’s social media accounts and website.

About Town Creek Indian Mound

For more than a thousand years, American Indians lived an agricultural life on the lands that became known as North Carolina. Today, a visit to Town Creek Indian Mound offers a glimpse of pre-Columbian life in the Piedmont region. The property features reconstructed key structures, including the mound, two temple structures, the burial house, and surrounding stockade. Town Creek remains the only state historic site in North Carolina dedicated to American Indian heritage. The site is located at 509 Town Creek Mound Rd., in Mount Gilead, N.C. 27306. For more information, call or email the site: 910-439-6802 or towncreek@dncr.nc.gov.

About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) manages, promotes, and enhances the things that people love about North Carolina – its diverse arts and culture, rich history, and spectacular natural areas. At more than 100 sites across the state, the department enhances education, stimulates economic development, improves public health, expands accessibility, and strengthens community resiliency. For more information, please visit www.dncr.nc.gov.