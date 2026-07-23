Elen Sharafullina

Elen Sharafullina in Paris: Contemporary Art, International Etiquette, and a New Aesthetic of Cultural Dialogue

PARIS, FRANCE, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Paris Haute Couture Week 2026, the historic Hôtel Particulier Monceau became the setting for a multidisciplinary cultural program bringing together haute couture, contemporary art, literature, music, and international creative recognition. Among the central participants was Elen Sharafullina, a contemporary artist, author, and expert in international etiquette, style culture, and lifestyle aesthetics.Sharafullina’s presence gave the program a distinctive intellectual and cultural dimension. Her work connects visual art with the traditions of social interaction, the history of fashion, premium hospitality, and the evolving language of modern luxury. Rather than treating etiquette as a rigid set of formal rules, she presents it as a practical and cultural tool for respectful communication, personal confidence, and meaningful interaction across different social environments.The Art of a Dignified PresenceAt the heart of Sharafullina’s work is the idea of a dignified presence: the ability to enter a space, communicate with others, and express oneself with confidence, respect, and cultural awareness. This concept extends beyond appearance. It includes speech, behavior, emotional intelligence, sensitivity to context, and the ability to create comfort for others.In her educational projects and publications, Sharafullina explores how traditions of conduct continue to shape contemporary life. She examines the relationship between historical etiquette and modern international practice, showing that refinement is not defined by formality alone. In her view, genuine elegance is expressed through attention, restraint, empathy, and an understanding of the cultural codes that influence communication.Her professional focus includes etiquette in premium environments, international hospitality protocol, private and business events, exclusive social communities, and yachting culture. Sharafullina explains how cultural literacy and thoughtful behavior can build trust, prevent discomfort, and create ease among people from different backgrounds.Contemporary Art and Cultural IdentityAt the contemporary art exhibition held at Hôtel Particulier Monceau and curated by Anna Sashina, Sharafullina presented works exploring cultural identity, refined aesthetics, personal style, and the contemporary meaning of luxury.Her artistic practice exists at the intersection of visual expression and social observation. For Sharafullina, an image is not only an aesthetic object; it is also a form of communication. Composition, symbolism, color, and detail can reveal how individuals understand themselves, how they wish to be perceived, and how they relate to the world around them.This perspective made her participation especially relevant during Paris Haute Couture Week, where fashion itself functions as a visual language. Haute couture is not only about craftsmanship and clothing; it is also about identity, memory, aspiration, and cultural expression. Sharafullina’s work connected the visual codes of art and fashion with the behavioral codes of etiquette.Presentation of Etiquette on BoardOne of the key moments of the program was the presentation of Sharafullina’s book, Etiquette on Board: Guide for Owners and Yacht Guests. The publication is devoted to standards of conduct aboard yachts, the culture of yachting hospitality, and the creation of a comfortable atmosphere for owners, crew members, and invited guests.The book examines practical situations, including receiving and accepting invitations, communicating with yacht owners and crew, choosing appropriate attire, respecting personal boundaries, participating in meals and social activities, and behaving thoughtfully within the limited space of a private vessel.Yachting brings together privacy, hospitality, travel, and social interaction in a highly specific environment. Even experienced travelers may be unfamiliar with expectations that apply on board. Sharafullina addresses these questions through a contemporary and accessible approach, combining international standards with an emphasis on respect, discretion, and common sense.The publication also considers cultural differences that may arise during international travel and private events. Guests from different countries may have different expectations regarding communication, personal space, dress, punctuality, and interaction with staff. By explaining these distinctions, the book helps readers navigate the yachting environment with confidence and sensitivity.The Paris presentation created a natural dialogue between literature, visual art, fashion, luxury hospitality, and international lifestyle culture. It also emphasized Sharafullina’s multidisciplinary role as an artist, author, educator, and cultural expert.Haute Couture Week as a Cultural PlatformThe program at Hôtel Particulier Monceau reflected the transformation of Paris Haute Couture Week. Once centered primarily on runway presentations, the week now increasingly includes exhibitions, performances, literary events, private cultural programs, and cross-disciplinary collaborations.The exhibition featured artists whose work addressed identity, memory, transformation, freedom, and cultural heritage. Anita Staes presented expressive acrylic works. Jasmin Bakar Omar showed pieces inspired by Zanzibar’s visual culture, while photographer Anna Perevozchikova contributed narratives shaped by travel and cultural encounter.The fashion program presented designers from the Middle East and North Africa. Qatari designer Dana Almulla introduced Echoes of Timeless Art, inspired by Islamic architecture, while Egyptian couture house TEMRAZA presented an archive selection of signature creations. Farida Temraz received the Outstanding Fashion Designer Award for her contribution to international couture and Egyptian fashion.The opening featured a performance by international baritone Alan Starovoitov, adding an operatic dimension to the program.A New Understanding of LuxurySharafullina’s participation in Paris Haute Couture Week 2026 highlighted a growing cultural shift. Modern luxury is increasingly associated not only with exclusivity and craftsmanship, but also with knowledge, respect, awareness, and the quality of human interaction.By combining contemporary art, authorship, international etiquette, and lifestyle education, Elen Sharafullina is developing a distinctive creative direction in which aesthetics become part of communication and etiquette becomes an expression of inner culture.Her work suggests that elegance is not simply something a person wears or owns. It is reflected in the ability to understand context, respect others, appreciate tradition, and contribute to a harmonious social atmosphere.For Sharafullina, Paris Haute Couture Week became a platform where her artistic, literary, and educational projects could be presented as one coherent vision centered on conscious aesthetics, cultural literacy, personal style, and respectful interaction.In an increasingly international and mobile world, these values are becoming more relevant. Sharafullina’s work offers a contemporary interpretation of etiquette for a global audience, while her artistic practice gives those ideas a visual and emotional form.Together, these disciplines present a distinctive creative identity rooted

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