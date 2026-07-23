Rep. Myers Phillips, Mayor McDonald and Police Chief McMahon Announce $500,000 for Highland Park Justice Center Renovations 

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich., July 22, 2026 — State Rep. Tonya Myers Phillips (D-Detroit), joined by Highland Park Mayor Glenda McDonald and Highland Park Police Chief James McMahon, today announced a $500,000 state budget investment to renovate the Highland Park Justice Center. The funding will support renovations at the Highland Park Justice Center to improve security, modernize detainee processing and enhance public safety for the Highland Park community.

“Public safety begins with the people we serve and the institutions we build to protect them,” Rep. Myers Phillips said. “This investment reflects the state’s responsibility to partner with local leaders to address critical needs and ensure communities like Highland Park have the resources necessary to keep residents safe and support those who serve them. I’m grateful to Mayor McDonald and Chief McMahon for their partnership and leadership in advancing this important project.”

The Highland Park Police Department currently operates critical public safety services across multiple locations, including police department offices, detainee processing operations, temporary detainee holding areas, and crisis intervention services. This $500,000 investment will help consolidate these operations under one roof at the Highland Park Justice Center, supporting the creation of secure processing and holding areas and the installation of upgraded surveillance and security systems.

“I have long recognized the need to enhance public safety by relocating the police department and temporary detainee trailer into one readily accessible, technologically advanced facility. The State of Michigan grant will support the final renovation of the Highland Park Justice Center, which will give detainees access to supports and interventions and align with best practices in public safety and mental health care. This is a significant investment in the public safety needs of the detainees, police officers, and community members,” Mayor McDonald said.

“This award is an important step forward. It represents the state legislature’s recognition that the City of Highland Park is moving forward with partnerships and a holistic approach to public safety. This funding allows us to continue building strong, collaborative relationships with both our officers and our citizens. It lifts a tremendous weight off my shoulders and represents real progress, unity, and a commitment to providing our community and our officers with the support they deserve,” Chief McMahon said.