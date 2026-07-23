READOUT: Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent's Meeting with Pakistan's Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent met with Pakistan's Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb. Secretary Bessent welcomed the progress Pakistan has made in restoring macroeconomic stability and advancing fiscal consolidation, recognizing the government's efforts to implement significant economic reforms.

The Secretary emphasized the importance of sustaining the momentum of Pakistan's reform agenda to promote durable economic growth and strengthen the country's long-term economic resilience. Secretary Bessent expressed support for Pakistan's efforts to build greater economic self-reliance and commended the government's commitment to creating the conditions for a successful return to international capital markets.