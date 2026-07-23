Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Commends Senate Commerce Committee Advancing Connected Vehicle Security Act

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) applauds the advancement of the Connected Vehicle Security Act. The bill, led by Senators Bernie Moreno (R-OH) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), received unanimous, bipartisan support during a July 22 markup in the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.The Connected Vehicle Security Act, if passed, prohibits the importation, integration, manufacture, sale, or resale of connected vehicles, software, and hardware linked to China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Furthermore, the bill directs the Secretary of Commerce to identify and block high-risk vehicle technologies, components, and transactions that threaten U.S. economic or national security. The bill also establishes enforcement mechanisms and a phased implementation timeline–2027 for connected vehicle and software, 2030 for hardware–consistent with the Bureau of Industry and Security’s Connected Vehicle Rule. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“I commend every single member of the Senate Commerce Committee for casting a vote that brings us one step closer to making this bill a reality. I especially commend Senators Moreno and Slotkin for their leadership in protecting America’s economic and national security. Chinese connected vehicles are a 21st-century Trojan horse. China has already flooded our markets with cheap, subsidized products that crush American business–including countless small businesses in the auto industry supply chain–and leave American workers unemployed. If that wasn’t bad enough, the capacity to collect massive amounts of data, and Chinese companies' legal obligations to share this data with the Communist Party, means everyday American families would be subjected to the Chinese Communist Party’s surveillance and espionage. To prevent this, the solution is simple: Chinese connected vehicles and their components must never be allowed entry into American markets or American roads. I, once again, commend Senators Moreno and Slotkin for showing the American people the potential that bipartisanship can achieve.”The USHBC is a proud endorser of the Connected Vehicle Security Act, and stands ready to engage with Members of Congress from both parties to pass this bill to protect American economic and national security.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

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