Cyber Grants Alliance Urges DIB Companies to Leverage Level 1 and 2 Gap Assessment Grants Before Enforcement Deadlines

Establishing an accurate baseline today is a crucial step to safeguard defense contracts.” — Rick Dassler

DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the Department of Defense's July 13, 2026, announcement suspending Phase 2 CMMC third-party assessments, Cyber Grants Alliance reminds manufacturing DIB companies that critical cybersecurity obligations remain unchanged and immediate action is essential.Top 3 Impacts on Manufacturing DIB Companies:1. Self-Assessment Requirements Remain Mandatory: Phase 1 self-assessments, NIST SP 800-171 Rev. 2 compliance, and DFARS 252.204-7012 safeguarding requirements are still legally enforceable obligations subject to the False Claims Act.eidebailly+12. Contractual Uncertainty Creates Competitive Risk: While C3PAO certifications are paused, prime contractors may still require them for supplier programs, and companies without documented compliance posture risk losing contract opportunities during the 60-day review period.eidebailly+13. Compliance Costs and Burdens Persist: The pause addresses bureaucratic certification requirements, not underlying cybersecurity obligations—companies must continue protecting Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) regardless of certification pathway changes.federalnewsnetwork+1Critical Clarifications to Compel Immediate ActionConfusion: "The pause means I can wait on cybersecurity compliance."Clarification: Compliance with NIST 800-171 and self-assessment requirements in SPRS remains mandatory and legally enforceable.Confusion: "Third-party assessments are permanently canceled."Clarification: The 60-day review may result in modified, reinstated, or alternative frameworks - companies without documented gap assessments will face rushed, unfunded remediation later.Confusion: "Grants and assessments are no longer valuable."Clarification: Gap assessments identify vulnerabilities now, provide competitive differentiation with primes, and position companies for any future framework with funded remediation pathways.Immediate In-kind Grants Available for DIB ManufacturersTo eliminate financial barriers, Cyber Grants Alliance offers two in-kind grant readiness programs:CMMC Level 1 Gap Assessment Grant ($5,000 In-Kind): Evaluates all 17 basic cyber hygiene practices across 6 control families under FAR 52.204-21, ensuring small manufacturers can confidently submit accurate SPRS self-affirmations.CMMC Level 2 Gap Assessment Grant ($10,000 In-Kind): Delivers an objective evaluation against all 110 NIST SP 800-171 Rev 2 controls across 14 control families for companies handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI)."Manufacturers cannot afford to sit on the sidelines," said Rick Dassler, Executive Director of Cyber Grants Alliance. "Establishing an accurate baseline today is a crucial step to safeguard defense contracts."To apply for gap assessment grants, visit Cyber Grants Alliance Level 1 Grant and Level 2 Grant About Cyber Grants AllianceCyber Grants Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making cybersecurity accessible to small and medium-sized businesses including manufacturers serving the defense industrial base through grants, education, and resources.

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