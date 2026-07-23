Carnival Corporation Supports America’s 250th Anniversary Celebrations in the Caribbean and Central America

Carnival Corporation team in Belize City celebrating America’s 250 Carnival Corporation team in Nassau celebrating America’s 250

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) , the world’s largest cruise company, joined U.S. Embassy-hosted celebrations in The Bahamas, Belize and Panama commemorating the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States, highlighting the company’s enduring commitment to the Caribbean and the communities where it operates.On June 26, Carnival sponsored the U.S. Embassy in The Bahamas’ anniversary celebration at its new Shirley Street location in Nassau. Hosted by U.S. Ambassador Herschel Walker, the event brought together government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders and community stakeholders to recognize the close relationship between The Bahamas and the U.S.Representatives from Carnival Cruise Line and Carnival’s Bahamas destinations attended the reception, including Jermaine Wright, general manager of Princess Cays and Half Moon Cay; Learline Burrows-Moss, Bahamas financial controller; Kenya Farquharson-Munroe, director of human resources; and Rob Morgan, senior director of Bahamas destinations operations.The company also sponsored the U.S. Embassy’s celebration in Belize City on July 1, with Marie McKenzie, vice president of government and destination affairs; Karin Plettner, vice president of global ports and destinations strategy; and Anthony Altamura, director of ports and destination strategy, representing the company. In addition, Carnival Cruise Line and Princess Cruises supported the Fourth of July celebration hosted by Ambassador Kevin Cabrera at the U.S. Embassy in Panama.“We are honored to support these important celebrations and to stand alongside our U.S. Embassy partners in recognizing a milestone that highlights the enduring connections between the U.S. and the Caribbean,” said Marie McKenzie. “For decades, we have worked closely with destinations throughout the region, and we remain committed to fostering relationships that support economic opportunity, cultural exchange and community development.”Carnival Corporation has maintained a presence in the Caribbean for more than five decades, working alongside governments, local businesses and community partners to support tourism, economic development and destination stewardship. While the anniversary marked an important moment in U.S. history, the events also celebrated the enduring people-to-people connections that unite the U.S. and the Caribbean.About Carnival CorporationCarnival Corporation is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn. Carnival Corporation trades under the ticker symbol CCL on the NYSE and is included in the S&P 500.For more information, please visit www.carnivalcorp.com www.princess.com , and www.seabourn.com To learn more about Carnival Corporation's purpose and our commitment to sustainability, go to Our Impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.