Descendent of Frederick Douglas & Booker T Washington, Ken Morris Visits Students-Tom Johnson Boys Academy/Mon Valley PA

Ken Morris, descendant of Frederick Douglass & Booker T Washington

Join Tom Johnson Boys Academy of the Mon Valley, Wednesday, September 16, 2026 to meet Ken Morris, Descendent of Frederick Douglass and Booker T Washington

Ken Morris, keynote, drawing from an electrifying legacy, two most influential figures in Am. history, embodies a living bridge between past & future and the responsibility of shaping history forward” — Sheila Rawlings, President

WEST MIFFLIN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom Johnson Boys Academy of the Boys Academy welcomes, KEN MORRIS JR.,Descendent of Frederick Douglas & Booker T WashingtonWednesday, September 16, 2026, Edgewood Country ClubMorris is Co-Founder and President of the Frederick Douglass Family InitiativesMorris is the Great-Great-Great Grandson of Frederick Douglass, and the Great-Great Grandson of Booker T. WashingtonThe Tom Johnson Boy’s Academy (TJBA) of the Mon Valley is excited to announce Ken Morris Jr. as the Speaker for their second annual BOLD Speaker Series on Wednesday, September 16 at the Edgewood Country Club in Churchill, PA.Morris unites the bloodlines of two of the most significant figures in American history. His non-profit organization, The Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives (FDFI), combats modern forms of slavery, human trafficking, and systemic oppression. His organization frequently provides K-12 prevention education curricula and educator training to empower children and adults to recognize and stop exploitation.“We couldn’t ask for a better speaker this year!,” said TJBA President, Sheila Rawlings, “Ken’s beliefs are our beliefs; education is the gateway to freedom. I can’t think of anyone who wouldn’t benefit from what he has to share.” The BOLD Scholarship Dinner raises critical funds to provide college and workforce‑readiness scholarships for boys in the Mon Valley, ensuring they have access to the opportunities that await them after graduation. Every one of our students will be accepted into multiple colleges and universities, positioning them for strong futures and meaningful careers. Tickets for the event are limited, and can be purchased at MyTJBA.org.Morris will spend a day with the students of Tom Johnson Boys Academy of the Mon Valley. He will go on to host a six-day, immersive workshop on history and culture in Edinburgh, Scotland in October. For more information, visit Douglass Travel Club. More about Ken Morris Jr.More about The Tom Johnson Boys AcademyTJBA was established by the late Rev. Thomas Johnson to provide boys from Mon Valley with the same opportunities for educational and life success that students from the region's top schools have long enjoyed. Rev. Johnson had already proven this educational model works; having co-founded and led The Neighborhood Academy in Pittsburgh for 18 years. This faith-based, college preparatory, independent school approach serves grades 6-12 and boasts a 100% college acceptance rate and a 75% college graduation rate.In November 2024, the School was officially renamed The Tom Johnson Boys Academy of the Mon Valley in honor of Rev. Thomas Johnson’s enduring legacy and his lifelong commitment to expanding opportunity for young men in the region. This renaming marked an important milestone in preserving his vision and carrying forward the work he began.Daily nondenominational morning chapel serviceSmall classes with a 12:1 student/teacher ratioAn extended school day with 3 meals and snacks, mandatory after-school programming with athletics, arts, proctored evening study with tutorial supportAn extended school year with 4-5 week academic enrichment and cultural awareness program called summer sessionWeekly group counseling coupled with extensive health education and counseling support for students and parents under the umbrella of our 360° Support Program & Recharge Zone which is designed to create a holistic and supportive environment.Academic advising and college counselingAffordability: Monthly tuition - Tuition payments begin at $50/month for families with an income of $35,000/year or less. Tuition payments increase based on income.Open to boys entering grades 6, 7, 9, and 10; primarily from McKeesport, White Oak, Braddock, Clairton, West Mifflin, Munhall, and Homestead.Contact:Sheila Rawlings412.867.6092sheila.rawlings@mytjba.orgVisit MyTJBA.org/tickets ###

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