CDOT to shift southbound I-25 traffic as part of the I-25/US 50B Interchange

Pueblo — Motorists can expect a major traffic shift on southbound Interstate 25 as the Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor partner, SEMA Construction, continue to make progress on the I-25 and US Highway 50B Interchange project. On Friday, July 24, crews will shift southbound I-25 traffic between 29th Street and Mineral Palace Park to the west. Southbound I-25 traffic will enter the new collector-distributor road near 29th Street, just west of the current southbound I-25 lanes, and then reconnect with mainline I-25 just before Mineral Palace Park.

Once this traffic shift is complete, crews will begin construction on the remaining portion (the western half) of the new US 50B over I-25 structure, which may require temporary closures of I-25 for girder placement and deck pours. Stay tuned for more information regarding upcoming construction impacts.

While traveling through the work zone, please pay extra attention and follow the reduced speed limits, as the roadway may look different from the last time you drove through the corridor. Expect narrower lanes and shifting traffic. This work is weather and progress-dependent and subject to change.

Traffic Impacts

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 24 motorists can expect the following impacts:

8 p.m., Friday, July 24, through 8 a.m., Saturday, July 25, motorists can expect an overnight, right-lane closure on southbound I-25 between 29th Street and Mineral Palace Park.

8 p.m., Friday, July 24, through 8 a.m., Saturday, July 25, motorists can expect an overnight closure of the 29th Street on-ramp to southbound I-25. 29th Street to Southbound I-25 Detour: Use 29th Street, Elizabeth Street, Dillon Drive and CO 47 to access southbound I-25.



Traffic on southbound I-25 will shift to the west between 29th Street and Mineral Palace Park so construction can begin on existing southbound I-25 travel lanes.

The 29th Street on-ramp to southbound I-25 will be closed. Motorists can use 29th Street, Elizabeth Street, Dillon Drive and CO 47 for access to southbound I-25.

Project Information

Work on the $114 million I-25/US 50B Interchange project began in December 2024. During construction, crews will build five new bridge structures, retaining and noise walls, roadway and ramp reconstruction, embankment, safety improvements, drainage and erosion control. Once complete, the interchange will be located just north of the current interchange and will operate as a diverging diamond interchange to improve drivability and provide safer driving conditions for motorists. The project is scheduled for completion in early summer 2027.

For additional information about this project:

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!