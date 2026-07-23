CDOT begins US 24 bridge improvements between Buena Vista & Antero Junction on Aug. 3

CDOT Photo: US 24 bridge over the on Arkansas River in Johnson Village.

Chaffee County — The Colorado Department of Transportation and contracting partner ABCO Contracting, Inc. will begin bridge improvements to the US Highway 24 bridge over the Arkansas River in Johnson Village (Mile Point 213) on Aug. 3. Fifteen-foot width restrictions and single-lane alternating traffic will remain in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week through mid-September. With heightened fire activity occurring across the region the project team is well prepared to adjust or suspend road construction to accommodate emergency traffic and evacuation routes.

Work on the Arkansas River bridge will include repairing the bridge deck, replacing expansion joints, overlaying new road surface asphalt, replacing and installing bridge rails and painting fresh pavement markings.

Following the completion of the Arkansas River bridge repairs at Johnson Village, work will begin approximately eight miles east on the US 24 bridge over Trout Creek (MP 221). This work is anticipated to take place mid-September through October. Crews will repair pier caps and columns, replace approach rails, patch asphalt road surfaces and restore pavement markings.

CDOT Photo: US 24 bridge over Trout Creek between Johnson Village and Antero Junction.

This regional project will repair and replace critical bridge components to three separate structures on heavily traveled corridors through south-central Colorado. The first of three improvements was completed in late July on the US 160 bridge over the Rio Grande River in Alamosa. The overall project is planned to be completed by early October 2026.

The construction schedule could change depending on the weather and other emergency incidents. Go to COtrip.org or download the COtrip Planner App for real-time road conditions and closures.

Traffic Impacts

Daytime work hours range from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Traffic impacts will include:

Motorists will encounter full stops, 15 to 20 minute delays and single-lane alternating traffic

24/7 temporary traffic signals will guide motorists through the work zone

Debris removal will be conducted so that the traveling public is protected and traffic impacts minimized

Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution through these areas as the travel lanes will be narrower and crews with heavy equipment will be working in the area

A 15-foot width restriction will be in place 24/7 at the Arkansas River Bridge (MP 213) through mid-September

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!