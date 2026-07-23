Brighton Leadership Says Organizational Noise Undermines Strategy Execution

Donna Brighton

After two decades advising executive teams, Brighton Leadership introduces a framework to reduce organizational noise and close the strategy execution gap.

Every organization pays a clarity tax. When people aren't clear about the game, the rules, and how to win, they pay in meetings, emails, approvals, rework, slow decisions, and missed opportunities.” — Donna Brighton

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Business Clarity System™ gives leadership teams a practical way to align priorities, improve decision making, and reduce what Brighton Leadership calls organizational noise. Built around three questions, the framework creates a shared understanding of how the organization wins: What game are we playing? What are the rules? How do we keep score?Organizations are making decisions in an environment where information is abundant, but attention is increasingly fragmented. Artificial intelligence has dramatically reduced the cost of creating information. Strategy documents, presentations, analyses, meeting summaries, and recommendations can now be produced in seconds. Yet information is not the same as clarity.As information has increased, shared clarity has become harder to maintain. "People rarely wake up intending to work in silos or avoid accountability," said Donna Brighton, Founder and Chief Ideas Officer. " Those behaviors are often symptoms, not root causes. When priorities aren't clear, decision rights are fuzzy and expectations are open to interpretation, people hesitate. Clarity gives people the confidence to make good decisions without waiting to be told what to do."The idea behind the Business Clarity System emerged during a client engagement in 2016 when a leader interrupted the culture assessment debrief with a question, "When I watch the Super Bowl, I can look at the scoreboard and know who's winning. How do I know if we're winning as an organization?"That question helps explain why execution remains such a persistent leadership challenge. A widely cited estimate published in Harvard Business Review asserts that 67% of well-formulated strategies fail due to poor execution. Kaplan and Norton's 2005 paper 'Creating the Office of Strategy Management,' found that 95% of employees claim they are not aware of or do not understand the strategy.Brighton Leadership has observed one of the most overlooked contributors to the gap between the strategy and the results is organizational noise. This is the accumulation of competing priorities, disconnected initiatives and inconsistent messages that make it difficult for people to know what deserves their attention.The Business Clarity System breaks through the noise to help employees understand what matters most. It connects strategy, culture and execution so they understand not only where the organization is going, but how they help it get there.The Business Clarity System™ is organized around three questions every leadership team should be able to answer consistently.1. What game are we playing? Defines what winning means, who the organization exists to serve and the strategic choices that matter most.2. What are the rules? Clarifies the behaviors, decision rights and cultural expectations that guide how work gets done every day.3. How do we know we are winning? Creates a shared scoreboard so everyone understands success and how their work contributes to it.When people understand the game, the rules, and the score, strategy stops living in leadership presentations and starts showing up in daily decisions. That shared clarity is ensures execution leads to the intended strategic results.Brighton Leadership believes the organizations that outperform over the next decade will not be those with the most information, but those with the greatest shared clarity.The Business Clarity System™ is available through Brighton Leadership's executive advisory, leadership team facilitation, and organizational development engagements.About Brighton LeadershipBrighton Leadership partners with organizations to build exceptional leaders, healthy cultures and high-performing teams. For more than twenty years, the firm has helped executive teams improve leadership effectiveness, strengthen organizational culture, execute successful change and translate strategy into measurable results. The Business Clarity System™ extends that work by helping organizations create a shared understanding of how they win, how decisions are made and how success is measured.

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