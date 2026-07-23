VandS Clinic Advances Toward 75 Global Branches Through Strategic Expansion

VandS Clinic’s advanced aesthetic medical devices represent its commitment to innovative skin treatments and cutting-edge beauty technology. Front desk staff at one of our VandS Clinic Branch coordinate patient reservations and daily operations to ensure smooth and efficient service. The official VandS Clinic logo represents the brand’s vision to become a leading global aesthetic medical network, with a target of expanding to 75 branches across South Korea and Japan. The logo symbolizes VandS Clinic’s commitment to advanced aesthetic

As it approaches 75 global branches, VandS Clinic enhances patient care through innovation, expansion, and clinical excellence.

Every new branch represents our commitment to delivering the same high standard of care, advanced technology, and personalized treatment experience to every patient.” — VandS Clinic Executive Team

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VandS Clinic Accelerates Toward 75 Global Branches Through Nationwide Expansion and Advanced Medical Technology Investments

VandS Clinic, Korea's largest beauty and aesthetic network, continues to strengthen its position as a leader in medical aesthetics through an ambitious nationwide expansion strategy and significant investments in next-generation medical technologies. As the company advances toward its goal of operating 75 branches across South Korea and Japan by the end of 2026, VandS Clinic is simultaneously enhancing its clinical infrastructure, expanding flagship facilities, and standardizing premium patient care across its growing network.

Building on the rapid growth announced earlier this year, VandS Clinic has accelerated the rollout of new branches while upgrading existing locations with advanced treatment technologies designed to meet the increasing demand for personalized, minimally invasive aesthetic procedures. The company's expansion strategy focuses not only on increasing the number of locations but also on ensuring that every branch delivers a consistent standard of medical excellence, advanced equipment, and patient-centered care.

As part of this initiative, VandS Clinic has made one of its largest network-wide investments in premium aesthetic technologies. Throughout 2026, multiple branches have introduced internationally recognized medical devices, including GentleMax Pro Plus, PicoSure, PicoWay, V-Beam, Titanium, EMFACE, Fotona StarWalker, Sofwave, CoolSonic, and HydraFacial, while expanding regenerative treatment programs such as SVF (Stromal Vascular Fraction) regenerative therapy and blood stem cell-based skin rejuvenation. These investments enable physicians to provide more personalized treatment options for skin rejuvenation, pigmentation, vascular conditions, non-invasive lifting, laser hair removal, anti-aging, and body contouring.

The company's flagship clinics have also undergone significant enhancements to improve patient experience and treatment capacity. Hongdae Dermatology recently completed a major expansion, creating a larger clinical environment while introducing advanced technologies for pigmentation, vascular, and regenerative treatments. Meanwhile, VandS Clinic has officially opened its new Ansan branch, further expanding access to premium dermatological and aesthetic care in one of South Korea's growing metropolitan regions. Additional equipment upgrades have been implemented across major locations in Gangnam, Apgujeong, Myeongdong, Yongsan, Mapo Gongdeok, Busan, Busan Centum, Wangsimni, and Yeoksam, reflecting the company's continued commitment to innovation across its nationwide network.

In response to evolving patient preferences, VandS Clinic has also broadened its treatment portfolio by integrating combination-based aesthetic solutions that emphasize natural-looking results, minimal downtime, and individualized care. Across the network, physicians now offer customized treatment plans that combine advanced laser technologies, premium skin boosters, non-invasive lifting procedures, regenerative therapies, and body contouring programs according to each patient's skin condition, lifestyle, and aesthetic goals.

These strategic investments have also strengthened VandS Clinic's position as one of South Korea's leading destinations for medical tourism. Flagship locations in Myeongdong, Gangnam, Apgujeong, Hongdae, Busan, and other major commercial districts continue to attract growing numbers of international patients seeking high-quality aesthetic treatments supported by multilingual consultation services and internationally standardized patient care. By combining convenient locations, advanced medical technology, and personalized treatment planning, VandS Clinic continues to make Korean aesthetic medicine more accessible to patients from around the world.

As the network continues its expansion, VandS Clinic remains committed to maintaining consistent medical standards across every location. Every new branch is developed under a unified clinical system that emphasizes physician expertise, standardized treatment protocols, advanced diagnostic equipment, and continuous investment in innovative technologies. This approach allows patients to receive the same level of quality care regardless of which VandS Clinic they visit.

With continued branch expansion, facility upgrades, and one of the industry's most comprehensive investments in advanced aesthetic technology, VandS Clinic is reinforcing its long-term vision of becoming Asia's leading beauty and aesthetic healthcare network. As the company moves confidently toward its goal of 75 global branches by the end of 2026, it continues to strengthen South Korea's position as a premier destination for medical aesthetics while setting new standards for innovation, accessibility, and personalized patient care.

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