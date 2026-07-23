As monsoon moisture moves into Colorado, CDOT urges drivers to prepare for flash flooding, mudslides and reduced visibility

Statewide - The Colorado Department of Transportation is asking drivers statewide to prepare for a shift in weather this week as monsoonal moisture moves into Colorado. CDOT forecasts the most active storms on Wednesday and Thursday, July 22 and 23, bringing sudden flash flooding, risks of mudslides, and elevated travel hazards. Flash floods present a severe danger on state highways, where fast-moving water, debris, and rockfalls can quickly wash out roads and/or wash debris onto the roadway.

Areas of particular concern include state highways near the Ferris and Gold Mountain fire burn scars, where vegetation loss increases the likelihood of sudden debris flows during and after heavy rain. CDOT crews are monitoring these corridors closely and are prepared to close roads on short notice if conditions become unsafe.

Safety reminders for motorists

"Turn around, don't drown." Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways or standing water. Just 12 inches of rushing water can carry away a small car, and the road surface beneath may be completely washed away.

Beware of burn scars and canyon roads. Rain falling miles away can trigger rapid mudslides or rockfalls downhill without warning. If you see mud, rocks, or water flowing onto the highway, stop or safely pull over before reaching the flow area.

Reduce speed and turn on headlights. Maintain extra stopping distance between vehicles. Hydroplaning can occur at speeds as low as 35 MPH on wet pavement.

Avoid cruise control. Using cruise control on wet or slick pavement makes it harder to react to a sudden loss of traction.

Avoid stopping under overpasses or unstable slopes. If trapped by rising water or a debris slide, stay inside your vehicle if it is safe to do so, or move immediately to higher ground if water begins entering the cabin.

Watch for lightning at higher elevations. Pull over safely if visibility drops sharply during a storm

Preparation & Planning

Check COTrip: Check COtrip.org or the COtrip Planner app before heading out for real-time road conditions, closures and alerts.

Summer driving information: For vehicle safety checklists and flash flood safety driving tips, visit codot.gov/summerdriving.

Monitor weather warnings: Pay close attention to National Weather Service Flash Flood Watches and Warnings along your planned route.

Pack an emergency vehicle kit: Prepare an emergency vehicle kit: Pack extra water, food, flashlights, first-aid supplies, and charged mobile devices in case of extended highway delays or detours.

Respect road closures: Allow extra travel time, and if a route is closed, do not drive around barricades. Closures are in place for driver safety.

CDOT maintainers are pre-positioned with loaders, plows, and heavy equipment ready to clear rockfalls and mudslides on major corridors and in areas most at risk for flash flooding and debris flow, and will coordinate with the Colorado State Patrol, local emergency managers and the National Weather Service as conditions warrant. If torrential rainfall creates imminent danger, CDOT may close high-risk stretches of highway (such as I-70 in Glenwood Canyon) proactively to keep travelers safe.

Wildfire & Roadside Ignitions

Even with incoming rain, months of low snowfall and persistent drought have left Colorado soils extremely dry and less able to absorb sudden, heavy rainfall. Even with incoming rain, highway corridors remain extremely vulnerable to fire. With most human-caused ignitions occurring within a few hundred feet of the roadway, CDOT and local fire agencies respond to multiple vehicle-related fires every day during the summer. More information at codot.gov/summerdriving.

About CDOT’s Division of Maintenance and Operations

The vision of the Division of Maintenance & Operations is to create one integrated division. The division focus is on real-time maintenance and operations services, as well as near-term improvement projects. We can best support the crucial work of our five CDOT regions. Our support helps to provide the optimal service and safety for the traveling public in Colorado. CDOT’s DMO - we do more than you think.

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!