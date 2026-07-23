Many Oregonians may already be volunteering in ways that could help them meet SNAP work or activity rules

Helping in a community garden. Volunteering at a food pantry. Assisting in a child's classroom. Many Oregonians may already be volunteering in ways that could help them meet federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) work and activity rules.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is encouraging anyone who has questions about SNAP work or activity rules to contact the agency to discuss options. Depending on a person's circumstances, volunteer activities may help them meet work requirements while giving back to their communities, building skills and confidence that may support future employment, and strengthening local communities.

How volunteering may help

Ways people might volunteer include, but are not limited to:

Helping in a community or school garden

Helping in a classroom or school library

Volunteering at a food pantry or community meal site

Helping at an animal shelter

Assisting at a senior center or community center

Supporting nonprofit organizations through office, event or maintenance work

Participating in community service projects

Coaching youth sports or helping with after-school programs

Organizing or staffing community events such as festivals, charity runs, or cultural celebrations

Helping at local parks with clean‑ups, trail maintenance, or habitat restoration

Mentoring or tutoring students

What to do if you have questions

Contact ODHS if you’re volunteering and would like to learn how your volunteer hours can count for SNAP. ODHS staff can explain how to document your hours.

You may also learn more about how volunteering counts toward SNAP work and activity rules, documenting volunteer hours and submitting proof to ODHS at Oregon.gov/snapworkrules or Oregon.gov/snapnormastrabajo.

"Many people are already giving back to their communities and growing their skills, but don't realize those same activities may also help them meet SNAP work or activity rules," said Jessica Amaya Hoffman, ODHS SNAP Director. "Volunteering can be a meaningful way to serve your community while building skills and experience that may open doors to future employment. The most important thing people can do is contact us. We'll help them understand their options."

Every person's situation is different. Some people may qualify for an exemption from SNAP work or activity rules, while others may already be meeting the requirements through work, education, training or volunteer activities.

People who think they may qualify for an exemption or want to report volunteer hours or other work activities can complete the Report of Exemptions, Paid or Unpaid Work, or Good Cause form. The form can help identify whether someone may qualify for an exemption and report volunteer hours or other work activities to ODHS. The form is available in English and Spanish.

People may choose volunteer opportunities in their communities that fit their interests and schedule. ODHS does not match people with volunteer opportunities, but staff can explain how volunteer activities count toward SNAP work or activity rules. Many communities have websites or social media groups that collect and post local volunteer opportunities.

About SNAP work or activity rules

As of July 2025, federal changes expanded SNAP work or activity rules, increasing the number of Oregonians who need to meet these requirements to continue receiving food benefits. Adults ages 18 to 64 without a child under age 14 in their SNAP household are required to complete 80 hours of work or volunteering each month unless they qualify for an exemption or live in a waived area. (More information about exemptions and waived areas can be found at Oregon.gov/snapworkrules.) For each month these hours are not met, a counting month notice is sent out. ODHS encourages anyone who receives a SNAP counting month notice to reach out to the work or activity rules team (ABAWD Team) at 1-833-947-1694 or snap.abawdteam@odhsoha.oregon.gov.

How ODHS can help

People who contact ODHS may:

Review the list of exemptions and explore if any apply to them.

Complete the Report of Exemptions, Paid or Unpaid Work, or Good Cause form to report volunteer hours, work activities or possible exemptions. This form is available in English, Spanish, and several other languages.

Let ODHS know they are volunteering and provide proof of any volunteer activities they already participate in.

Learn how to document volunteer hours and submit proof to ODHS. SNAP participants are responsible for submitting proof of their volunteer hours.

Be connected with WorkSource Oregon and other employment and training resources.

Learn more

For more information about SNAP work or activity rules and exemptions:

ODHS ABAWD Team: