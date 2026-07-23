Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Named to ‘Top 10 Best Law Firm’ List by American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys

Chicago, Illinois – Briskman Briskman & Greenberg, a Chicago-based personal injury law firm, has been selected by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys for its 2026 “10 Best Law Firms” list for Illinois, an annual distinction that recognizes firms the organization identifies for client satisfaction and professional achievement.

The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys, known as AIOPIA, compiles its rankings through an independent selection process that includes research, peer nominations, and review of publicly available information, according to the organization’s published criteria. The “10 Best Law Firm” designation is limited to a small number of firms in each state.

In naming Briskman Briskman & Greenberg to its 2026 list, AIOPIA cited factors such as the firm’s record in personal injury matters, its standing within the legal community, and its focus on client communication. The recognition encompasses a range of personal injury work, including Chicago car accidents, medical malpractice, premises liability, and other related negligent claims.

While awards and rankings cannot predict outcomes in any particular case, they are often viewed within the legal profession as one measure of how a firm is regarded by clients and peers. Industry observers note that third-party listings such as AIOPIA’s “10 Best Law Firms” in Chicago can reflect broader trends in how personal injury practices adapt to changing client expectations, including demands for clearer communication, transparency in case strategy, and more accessible legal services.

Managing Member Paul Greenberg shared how, “For us, honors like this matter. We take pride in representing injured victims in all types of personal injury matters. Our goal is to listen and ensure their concerns are heard. Most likely, they’re going through one of the most difficult moments in their lives. This is why we give extra care, diligence, and respect to our clients.”

Inclusion in AIOPIA’s best law firms in Illinois list highlights firms that have maintained a visible and sustained presence in representing injured clients. More information about the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys and its selection methodology is available here.

To learn more about the firm, visit https://www.briskmanandbriskman.com/.

The attorneys at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg have successfully represented individuals and families who have been injured or lost loved ones as the result of someone’s carelessness or a workplace accident. We have achieved success in thousands of cases, recovering millions of dollars in damages for our clients in a wide variety of cases, including personal injury, car accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, pharmacy errors, dog bite injuries, and work injuries.

Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers

205 W Randolph St Suite 925 Chicago, IL 60606

1 (312) 313-2414

https://www.briskmanandbriskman.com/

Press Contact : Paul Greenberg

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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