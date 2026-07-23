THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Highlights Record Vehicle Theft Levels and Growing Demand for Vehicle Surveillance in Australia

THINKWARE AUST

Rising vehicle theft, vandalism, and hit-and-run incidents are increasing demand for reliable video evidence and connected vehicle technologies

Whether it's a parking lot collision, theft attempt, vandalism, or hit-and-run, clear, reliable video evidence helps drivers understand what happened and supports the insurance claims process” — Alex Lee, Senior Sales Manager at THINKWARE

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam manufacturer, is expanding its commitment to Australian drivers with a connected service plan designed to reduce the long-term costs often associated with connected dash cam ownership.

THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam manufacturer, is highlighting the growing importance of vehicle surveillance and video evidence as vehicle theft and other vehicle-related crimes continue to rise across Australia.

According to the Insurance Council of Australia, Victoria alone recorded a 25 per cent increase in motor theft claims and a 37 percent rise in incurred costs from 2024 to 2025. This further corroborates its report that motor vehicle theft claims reached $428 million in 2024, nearly double the value of claims recorded a decade ago.

In addition to vehicle theft, Australian motorists continue to face incidents such as vehicle break-ins, vandalism, parking damage, and hit-and-run collisions, many of which occur while vehicles are parked and unattended. The ABS had found that more than half of vehicle thefts and three-quarters of thefts from vehicles occur at a home, underscoring the growing need for around-the-clock vehicle monitoring.

As these incidents become increasingly common, access to reliable video evidence is becoming an important part of modern vehicle ownership.

Growing Demand for Vehicle Protection Beyond the Drive

THINKWARE believes motorists are increasingly seeking solutions that provide protection beyond the time they spend behind the wheel, with technologies that can document incidents and provide visibility when vehicles are unattended.

"Many vehicle-related incidents occur when drivers are away from their vehicles," said Alex Lee, Senior Sales Manager at THINKWARE Australia. "Whether it is a parking lot collision, attempted theft, vandalism, or a hit-and-run incident, having access to clear and reliable video evidence can help motorists better understand what happened and support the insurance claims process."

Advanced Parking Surveillance and Connected Features

THINKWARE's latest range of premium dash cams combines high-resolution recording with advanced parking surveillance technologies designed to help document incidents whenever they occur.

Features available across selected models include:

● Intelligent Parking Mode recording

● Motion and Impact Detection

● Low-power parking surveillance

● Cloud connectivity

● LTE connectivity

● Remote notifications

● Real-time vehicle monitoring

Helping Drivers Stay Informed and Prepared

With the cost of vehicle ownership continuing to rise, Australian drivers are increasingly viewing video evidence not simply as a convenience, but as an important tool for protecting their vehicles and providing greater peace of mind.

By delivering continuous monitoring and high-quality video capture, THINKWARE helps drivers stay informed and prepared when unexpected incidents occur, whether on the road or while parked.

For more information about THINKWARE's range of dash cams and connected vehicle solutions, visit www.thinkware.com.au.

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs. With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan. THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live, winning the CES Innovation Award of the Year and prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.

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