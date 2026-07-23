GenH2 Executive to Speak at SAE International’s Third Annual Hydrogen & Alternative Fuels Summit 2026

GenH2 Logo SAE International Cullen Hall, Vice President of Product Development at GenH2

Presentation will explore the technologies and infrastructure needed to advance hydrogen-powered aviation

The future of hydrogen-powered aviation depends on solving infrastructure challenges just as much as advancing aircraft technology,” — Cullen Hall, Vice President of Product Development at GenH2

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 , a leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions and a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (XETR: PTHH), today announced that Cullen Hall, Vice President of Product Development, will speak at SAE International’s Third Annual Hydrogen & Alternative Fuels Summit, a virtual event taking place July 28-29, 2026.Hall will speak during the session, “Technologies and Infrastructure Critical to Advancing Hydrogen-Powered Aviation,” on July 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. EDT. His presentation will examine the technologies required to support the next generation of hydrogen-powered aviation, including advanced hydrogen production processes, infrastructure necessary for airport deployment, and zero-loss liquid hydrogen storage and dispensing systems.Discussion topics will cover zero-loss liquid hydrogen storage, aviation-specific liquid hydrogen (LH₂) infrastructure, along with the challenges and opportunities of airport deployment.SAE International's annual Hydrogen & Alternative Fuels Summit brings together leading engineers, policymakers, researchers, and industry innovators to examine the latest advancements shaping the future of transportation. The two-day event explores hydrogen and alternative fuel technologies across the aviation, automotive, and commercial vehicle industries, with sessions focused on technology innovation, infrastructure, policy, and commercialization. Registration is available at: https://events.ringcentral.com/events/hydrogen-alternative-fuels-summit-2026#top "The future of hydrogen-powered aviation depends on solving infrastructure challenges just as much as advancing aircraft technology," said Hall. "At the summit, I'll be sharing how innovations in zero-loss liquid hydrogen storage and transfer can help make hydrogen more practical, efficient, and scalable for airports and the broader aviation industry."GenH2's Controlled Storage technology was developed from NASA proof-of-concept research and is designed to eliminate hydrogen loss during storage and transfer. Its cryo-refrigerated storage system keeps liquid hydrogen in a sub-cooled state, eliminating venting and preventing evaporation. The technology prevents transfer losses during bulk tank fills and eliminates daily boil-off losses.Traditional liquid hydrogen storage systems can lose significant amounts of hydrogen through venting caused by pressure increases during transfer operations. In some applications, these losses can approach 40% and significantly increase operating costs while exacerbating greenhouse gas emissions. By eliminating these losses, GenH2's technology helps improve the economic and environmental viability of hydrogen as a clean energy source.About Cullen HallCullen Hall has more than 20 years of experience in engineering, cryogenics, and hydrogen technologies, specializing in liquid hydrogen infrastructure. His career includes leadership roles with Linde's Praxair, Plug Power, and several hydrogen companies throughout Asia, with expertise in cryopumps, compressors, dispensers, and hydrogen refueling systems.About GenH2GenH2 Corp. is a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (XETR: PTHH), a German company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems, including Zero-Loss Controlled Storage and advanced hydrogen liquefaction. The company focuses on producing standardized equipment to accelerate midstream hydrogen infrastructure buildout for hard-to-decarbonize sectors. The technology team includes former NASA Hall-of-Fame scientists with decades of experience researching, engineering, and deploying hydrogen solutions. Learn more at genh2.com.About SAESAE is the leader in connecting and educating mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. Learn more at https://www.sae.org

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