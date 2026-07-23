R&B Artist Vic G Releases Afro-Caribbean-Inspired New Single "DAT BOI" on Friday, July 24

Vic G hosts The DAT BOI Experience, featuring a red carpet, celebrity guests, and live performances by Vic G, Mr. Suprize and Binghi Canusee on Aug. 25 at El Cid Sunset in Hollywood. R&B and Afro-Caribbean recording artist Vic G is set to release his highly anticipated new single, "DAT BOI," on Friday, July 24. Live performance by Vic G, with special appearances by Mr. Suprize and Binghi Canusee, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at El Cid Sunset, an iconic Hollywood entertainment venue. For Media & Credits Contact YMoralesY@YM-PR.com, www.LookAtZakanda.com or www.GreenBoyMusic.com ZAKANDA Entertainment | www.LookAtZakanda.com | @Zarianh and GREEN BOY Music | www.GreenBoyMusic.com | @GreenBoyMusic

"DAT BOI" Music Video to Premiere in Cinematic Micro-Vertical Format at a Hollywood Release Party Featuring Red Carpet and Live Performance by Vic G on Aug. 25

DAT BOI is about creating a feeling that people can connect with, no matter where they come from,” — Vic G, R&B and Afro-Caribbean recording artist

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R&B and Afro-Caribbean recording artist Vic G is set to release his highly anticipated new single, "DAT BOI," on Friday, July 24. The track blends Afrobeat, reggae, and contemporary R&B influences, showcasing Vic G’s signature sound while celebrating culture, connection, and positive energy.

"DAT BOI" will be available beginning Friday, July 24, at www.GreenBoyMusic.com.

The release will be followed by the premiere of a cinematic micro-vertical format music video at an exclusive Hollywood release party. The video also marks the launch of a micro-documentary series chronicling the making of the "DAT BOI" music video, starring Vic G and offering audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process.

The DAT BOI Experience will feature a red carpet, celebrity guests, music industry professionals, and a live performance by Vic G, with special appearances by Mr. Suprize and Binghi Canusee, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at El Cid Sunset, an iconic Hollywood entertainment venue. The event will take place during the venue’s Caribbean artist and music industry night.

"DAT BOI is about creating a feeling that people can connect with, no matter where they come from," said Vic G. "My influences have always been rooted in soul, R&B, reggae, Afrobeat, and the sounds that bring people together. This song represents who I am as an artist and my desire to create music that makes people feel something, celebrate life, and enjoy the moment."

The "DAT BOI" single and music video feature Jamaican reggae artist Mr. Suprize, a respected performer known for his work throughout the Los Angeles and New Orleans music communities. The video also features Binghi Canusee, whose artistic contributions add cultural depth and creative energy to the production. Afrobeat choreographer Nksogorgeous contributes to the visual dance experience, with previous work featured in music videos with artists such as Davido, Chris Brown, Ciara, and Cardi B.

The accompanying music video was created by filmmaker, director, and executive producer Zarian “King Z” Hadley, founder of Zakanda Entertainment, in collaboration with Vic G. The production combines cinematic storytelling, live performance, dance, and cultural influences to create what the creative team describes as The DAT BOI Experience. "DAT BOI" represents Vic G’s continued evolution as a solo artist, combining soulful influences with modern Afro-Caribbean rhythms and a message centered on unity and human connection. Vic G and Hadley, both natives of Cincinnati, Ohio, have shared a friendship for more than 20 years.

Vic G discovered his passion for music through gospel, classic soul, and R&B influences. Drawing inspiration from legendary artists including The O’Jays, Teddy Pendergrass, LeVert, Jodeci, Dru Hill, Stevie Wonder, PJ Morton, and Donny Hathaway, he developed a sound that honors his musical roots while embracing global influences. As the former lead vocalist of III Frum Tha Soul, Vic G earned six victories at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem. He has also recorded with acclaimed artists including Gerald Levert, Angie Stone, and Keith Sweat, further establishing his presence in the R&B genre.

The music video was filmed in Los Angeles and embraces a cinematic micro-vertical approach designed for today’s audiences. The 9:16 format emphasizes emotion, facial expressions, movement, and concise storytelling to create a more intimate viewing experience.

"Every creative decision was intentional," said Zarian “King Z” Hadley, Director and Executive Producer. "We wanted audiences to feel connected to the story and the energy behind the music. The 9:16 format lets us use a quick story-beat formula for emotional payoff, bringing audiences closer to the performers and making every moment more personal. TEAM—Together Everyone Achieves More—is the foundation of how we approach creativity and collaboration."

The DAT BOI Music Video Release Party is made possible through the support of event sponsors Q BWOY Production and GPD Creative Agency.

Follow Vic G, Green Boy Music, and Zarian Hadley on social media:

Facebook: @vic.green.7 | @iamvicg | @GreenBoyMusic | @zarianh

Instagram: @_greenboymusic | @zarianh

TikTok: @greenboymusicllc

YouTube: @GREENBOYMUSIC

For media inquiries, contact Yvette Morales of YM & Associates PR at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com or 949-244-9769.

About Vic G

Vic G is an R&B and Afro-Caribbean recording artist whose music blends soul, reggae, Afrobeat, and contemporary R&B into a sound that is both timeless and modern. A Cincinnati native and former member of the award-winning group III Frum Tha Soul, Vic G continues to build a career centered on authentic storytelling, cultural expression, and musical connection.

About Zakanda Entertainment

Founded by filmmaker, director, and executive producer Zarian “King Z” Hadley, Zakanda Entertainment is a creative production company focused on authentic storytelling through film, music, and visual media. Through his creative movement with Indigenous people in Hollywood and worldwide. Hadley is dedicated to highlighting cultural narratives and preserving history through visual storytelling.

Guided by the belief that storytellers serve as cultural historians, Hadley’s work focuses on documenting meaningful experiences, amplifying voices, and creating projects that inspire future generations. Learn more at www.LookAtZakanda.com

About Green Boy Music

Founded in Cincinnati in 2015 by recording artist, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur Vic G, Green Boy Music is an independent music and entertainment company specializing in original music, visual productions, and live entertainment experiences.

Rooted in R&B, reggae, Afrobeat, and contemporary music, Green Boy Music creates projects that celebrate culture, connection, and positive energy while developing collaborations with emerging and established talent. Learn more at www.GreenBoyMusic.com

Vic G's "DAT BOI" Music Video Super Teaser: A Behind-the-Scenes Micro-Documentary Series | GreenBoyMusic.com

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