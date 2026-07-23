Jacqueline Johnson Presented with Caribbean Tourism Organization Legacy Award

L-R, Barry Brown, Second Vice Chair, CTO Foundation, and Caribbean Ambassador, AFAR; Dona Regis Prosper, Secretary General and CEO, CTO; Jacqueline Johnson, Chair, CTO Foundation, and principal, marycaqribbean.com, and Eusi Skeete, First Vice Chair, CTO F

“A three-decade commitment to shaping the future of Caribbean tourism through education and investing in the next generation”

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Foundation approaches its 30th anniversary, Chair Jacqueline Johnson, CTC, reaffirms the Foundation's ongoing commitment to developing the region's future tourism leaders through education, mentorship, and opportunity. In recognition of her tireless work, the CTO presented her with the Caribbean Tourism Organization Legacy Award.As a founding member of the CTO Foundation Board, established 27 years ago by former CTO Secretary General, Dr. Gene Holder, Johnson was named Chairperson of the Board of Directors. She has played a vital role in advancing the Foundation's mission to provide scholarships and professional development opportunities for Caribbean nationals pursuing careers in tourism, hospitality, language studies, and related fields.Since its founding, the CTO Foundation has awarded major scholarships to 128 students and study grants to an additional 186 students. The organization has raised over US$1.0 million to support these educational opportunities."As we approach three decades of supporting tourism through education, we are deeply grateful for the opportunity to invest in talented young Caribbean nationals whose passion and commitment will shape the future of our industry," said Johnson. "Tourism is powered by people, and by investing in education today, we are strengthening the Caribbean's competitiveness for generations to come."Widely recognized as one of the travel industry's most accomplished marketing executives, Johnson serves asPresident and CEO of Global Bridal Group, a leading multimedia company specializing in branding, media, e-commerce, and destination marketing, with a particular focus on the romance travel sector.An internationally respected authority on destination weddings and honeymoons, she has spent more than three decades helping destinations build successful romance tourism programs through innovative marketing, strategic partnerships, and consumer engagement.Her distinguished career includes senior executive positions with Condé Nast Bridal Group, Bridal Guide, and New York Magazine. Earlier in her career, she served as Vice President and Media Director at a leading Madison Avenue advertising agency, where she directed marketing campaigns for major cruise lines, hotels, tourism boards, and travel companies.Beyond her corporate leadership, Johnson has become one of the travel industry's most respected educators and mentors. She has moderated international marketing forums, hosted bridal symposiums, and led educational seminars around the world, bringing together destinations, travel advisors, media, and industry stakeholders to advance the romance travel market.Her leadership philosophy is reflected in a favorite quotation: "Give a man a fish, you feed him for a day; teach him to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime." That philosophy continues to guide her work with the CTO Foundation, where education remains the cornerstone of long-term tourism development.Johnson's remarkable contributions to Caribbean tourism have earned her numerous awards, including the Caribbean Tourism Organization's Tourism Medal of Excellence, which recognizes her as one of the Caribbean's top tourism professionals. She has also received Jamaica's Marcella Martinez Award, the Jerry Award for Outstanding Support of Caribbean Tourism, and MarryCaribbean.com's Service Award of Excellence. A Certified Travel Counselor (CTC), Johnson actively participates in international travel organizations, including the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), and the Africa Travel Association (ATA).-0-ABOUT CTO FOUNDATION: Established by the Caribbean Tourism Organization in 1997 to further its commitment to building a globally competitive and sustainable tourism industry, the CTO Scholarship Foundation was formed and registered in New York as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.Dedicated to supporting Caribbean nationals pursuing higher education in tourism-related fields, the Foundation has remained steadfast in its mission to invest in the region’s future.As the Foundation approaches 30 years of supporting tourism through education, we are deeply grateful for the opportunity to impact students across the region and contribute to the heart of Caribbean tourism’s success.

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