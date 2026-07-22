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$122,000 Badger 5 Jackpot Split Between Winning Tickets Sold in Portage and Saukville

MADISON, Wis. -- For the third time in the last three weeks, a winning Badger 5 jackpot surpassed $100,000. Yesterday, a $122,000 Badger 5 jackpot was split between winning tickets sold at Kwik Trip on 1223 E. Wisconsin St. in Portage and at Casey's General Store on 305 W. Dekora St. in Saukville for the July 21, 2026, drawing.

The winning numbers were 4-10-17-18-31.

For the Portage Kwik Trip, it is the second time the Lottery retailer sold a winning Badger 5 jackpot ticket. In fact, over the last five years, the store has sold winning Lotto tickets of $140,000 and $50,000 (3X) and winning scratch tickets of $100,000, $54,000, $50,000, and $25,000.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000. 

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play

Badger 5 is drawn daily after 9 p.m. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.

ABOUT THE WISCONSIN LOTTERY

The Wisconsin Lottery enriches communities statewide by giving back 93 percent of its revenue to winners, retailers, and Wisconsin homeowners. Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has generated:

  • More than $21.1 billion in total revenue
  • Over $12 billion in prizes paid
  • More than $6.4 billion in funding for property tax credits to eligible Wisconsin homeowners.

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$122,000 Badger 5 Jackpot Split Between Winning Tickets Sold in Portage and Saukville

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