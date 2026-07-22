Notice of Public Hearing Regarding Salem Health Affiliation with Santiam Memorial Hospital August 5, 2026

Salem Health Hospitals & Clinics, an Oregon nonprofit corporation, intends to affiliate with Santiam Memorial Hospital d/b/a Santiam Hospital and Clinics and Santiam Hospital and Clinics Foundation. To ensure that the interests of the public are protected, Oregon law requires the parties to receive written approval from the Attorney General before the transaction is finalized.

Prior to deciding whether the transaction should be approved, Attorney General Dan Rayfield is offering the public an opportunity to comment on the proposed affiliation. A virtual public hearing has been scheduled for:

Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 5pm via Zoom Webinar registration link

If you’re interested in testifying at the hearing, please click here to register to attend the public hearing.

Additionally, written comment will be accepted until 5pm on August 7. Submit written comments to: PublicComment@doj.oregon.gov