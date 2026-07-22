Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 481,067 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Public Hearing Regarding Salem Health Affiliation with Santiam Memorial Hospital August 5, 2026

Salem Health Hospitals & Clinics, an Oregon nonprofit corporation, intends to affiliate with Santiam Memorial Hospital d/b/a Santiam Hospital and Clinics and Santiam Hospital and Clinics Foundation. To ensure that the interests of the public are protected, Oregon law requires the parties to receive written approval from the Attorney General before the transaction is finalized.
Prior to deciding whether the transaction should be approved, Attorney General Dan Rayfield is offering the public an opportunity to comment on the proposed affiliation. A virtual public hearing has been scheduled for:

Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 5pm via Zoom Webinar registration link

If you’re interested in testifying at the hearing, please click here to register to attend the public hearing.

Additionally, written comment will be accepted until 5pm on August 7. Submit written comments to: PublicComment@doj.oregon.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Notice of Public Hearing Regarding Salem Health Affiliation with Santiam Memorial Hospital August 5, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.