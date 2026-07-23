Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority USA Earns Accolades for Strengthening Travel Trade and Diaspora Engagement

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"Award-winning communications strategies deepen relationships with U.S. industry partners and Caribbean-American communities"

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority USA (ABTA) continues to strengthen its ties with the travel industry and the Antiguuan and Barbudan community abroad through a strong communications strategy that is achieving outstanding results.The Authority's New York office releases two monthly electronic newsletters - one aimed at travel advisors and industry partners, and another specifically for the diaspora community. These publications have achieved an impressive 75% open rate, significantly surpassing industry benchmarks and highlighting the relevance of the shared content to both audiences.Dean Fenton, Director of Tourism for the ABTA USA, North America, attributed the success to the team's commitment to delivering timely, meaningful, and actionable information."Our team has done an outstanding job of identifying and sharing content that resonates with both the travel industry and our diaspora," said Fenton. "Achieving a 75 percent open rate is a testament to the value our audiences place on staying connected with the latest developments, opportunities, and experiences from Antigua and Barbuda."As the United States celebrates its 250th Independence Anniversary and excitement around the FIFA World Cup 2026™ continues to grow, the Tourism Authority is taking advantage of increased consumer interest in travel to better engage the marketplace."As the USA engages in the celebration of its 250th Independence anniversary and the FIFA 2026 World Cup commands consumer attention, we are using the opportunity to reinforce our activities with the travel trade," Fenton explained.Those efforts include expanding the Authority's familiarization (FAM) trip program, bringing travel advisors to Antigua and Barbuda to experience the destination firsthand. The North America team is also collaborating with fellow Caribbean tourism organizations to host a series of Lunch and Learn training sessions, equipping travel professionals with the knowledge and tools to confidently sell Caribbean vacations.Looking ahead, the Tourism Authority is preparing for a fall road show across key North American markets to spotlight the destination's distinctive collection of boutique and independently owned accommodations. Branded as the Antigua and Barbuda Islands Collection, the initiative will showcase the country's non-traditional hotel offerings, providing travel advisors with fresh opportunities to match clients with authentic and personalized Caribbean experiences."Effective communication is one of our strongest marketing tools," added Fenton. "Whether we are engaging travel advisors, the diaspora, airline partners, or the media, our objective is to ensure that Antigua and Barbuda remains top of mind. By providing timely, relevant, and inspiring information, we strengthen our relationships with our partners and ultimately drive greater visitation to our twin-island nation."With an integrated marketing strategy that combines high-performing digital communications, immersive travel advisor experiences, strategic partnerships, and innovative destination promotions, the ABTA USA continues to position Antigua and Barbuda as one of the Caribbean’s premier destinations. As global travel demand continues to grow, the Authority remains focused on raising awareness, increasing market share, and inspiring more travelers to discover the warm hospitality, rich culture, and 365 beaches that make Antigua and Barbuda unique.Antigua and Barbuda Images: aandbtourism.fotoseeker.com ABOUT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDAAntigua (pronounced An-tee'ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew’da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. The twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine, and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches—one for every day of the year. The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108 square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson’s Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua’s tourism events calendar includes the Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month, Run in Paradise, prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week, Antigua and Barbuda Art Week, and the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival. Barbuda, Antigua’s smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles northeast of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 11-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere.

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