After a Decade of Connecting Raspberry Pi, Sixfab Now Makes It Think

Sixfab AI HAT+ and Edge AI Expansion Board bring on-device edge and vision AI in the most accessible way, available now starting at $60

New Sixfab AI HAT+ and Edge AI Expansion Board bring DEEPX-powered edge and vision AI to Raspberry Pi 5. No cloud, no GPU, from $60.

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For a decade, Sixfab has connected Raspberry Pi projects to the cellular world. Today the company brings that same experience to AI: the hardware quality, direct support, and accessibility that defined its connectivity products, now applied to letting people build AI projects. Two new products, the Sixfab AI HAT+ for Raspberry Pi 5 and the Sixfab Edge AI Expansion Board , bring on-device edge and vision AI to Raspberry Pi 5 in the most accessible way. Both are available now, starting at $63 and $60, respectively.What happens when machines can understand what they see? A camera that counts without sending a single frame to the cloud. A production line that spots a defect before it leaves. A sensor that reads stress on sight. Running AI on the device keeps data where it is captured, better for privacy and security, and replaces constant streaming to distant servers, better for energy use and environmental impact.On-device AI is altering how businesses interact with and understand the physical world. Raspberry Pi, with more than 67 million units shipped, is one of the most widely used computing platforms on the planet. Supercharged with on-device AI, the company believes the sky is the limit."We spent a decade connecting Raspberry Pi projects to the world. Now we're bringing that same experience to AI: the same hardware quality, the same direct support, the same care for every idea," said Sait Borlak, CEO & Co-Founder of Sixfab. "On-device AI will alter how businesses see and respond to the physical world, and it should be accessible to everyone with an idea. That has been our mission since the day we founded Sixfab, and it hasn't changed."The Sixfab AI HAT+ sits on top of a Raspberry Pi 5 and is the fastest way to take an edge AI idea from spark to working demo, with no cloud dependency and no GPU required. Priced from $63 (13 TOPS) to $90 (25 TOPS). The Sixfab Edge AI Expansion Board combines AI acceleration, storage, and Sixfab's signature LTE/5G connectivity in a single under-board platform for taking ideas into the field, from $60 (board) to $190 (with AI module).Both products are powered by DEEPX. The global AI semiconductor company builds ultra-low-power chips that hold GPU-level inference accuracy while drawing a fraction of the power. DEEPX has won Innovation Awards at CESin 2024 and 2026, and the DX-M1 is the same chip behind Sixfab's ALPON™ X5 AI, which won the CES2026 Best of Innovation Award in the Enterprise tech category. Sixfab now brings that silicon to the Raspberry Pi ecosystem. Both are installed via a single software package and are openly documented at docs.sixfab.com for developers and AI agents alike. Setup takes minutes; full specifications are available on the product pages at sixfab.com.About SixfabSixfab builds hardware and software that take Raspberry Pi projects from idea to reality. For a decade, Sixfab's cellular solutions have connected developer prototypes and enterprise fleets alike, with the same hardware quality and direct support for every project, because every idea matters. Today, Sixfab's portfolio spans cellular connectivity, on-device AI, and the ALPON™ edge computer line. Sixfab is an Official Raspberry Pi Design Partner.Media ContactSixfab Marketingmarketing@sixfab.comsixfab.com

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