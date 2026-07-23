Governor Lamont Announces Registration Open for Connecticut’s New Paraeducator Preparation Academy

Six-Week Program Provides Aspiring Paraeducators With Exam Preparation, Mentorship, and a Pathway Into Connecticut’s Special Education Workforce



(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today announced that registration is open for the Connecticut State Department of Education’s newly launched Paraeducator Preparation Academy.

This free, six-week program prepares aspiring paraeducators for the ParaPathways assessment required for employment in Connecticut by providing instruction from certified bilingual educators, covering the full cost of study materials and the exam, and offering Spanish-language support.

The inaugural pilot session will run from August 17, 2026, through September 23, 2026, at the Leaders for Educational Advocacy and Diversity (LEAD) Center in East Hartford. Registration is open through the first day of class. Once the inaugural session reaches capacity, additional applicants will be placed on a wait list and notified of future academy offerings. Additional sessions at locations across Connecticut are planned to begin this fall.

“Paraeducators are essential members of our school communities, and Connecticut needs more talented people answering that call,” Governor Lamont said. “This academy removes barriers, creates new opportunities, and helps build the strong special education workforce our students deserve. It is another example of how we are investing in opportunity while strengthening public education across our state.”

“Every student benefits from caring, well-prepared educators, and paraeducators are an indispensable part of that success,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “By eliminating the cost of training and exam fees, providing mentoring, and connecting participants with hiring school districts, the Paraeducator Preparation Academy creates new opportunities for aspiring paraeducators while strengthening Connecticut’s educator workforce.”

Delivered in partnership with Alliance School Districts, paraeducator unions, community organizations, and Educational Testing Service, the academy connects participants who successfully complete the program and pass the ParaPathways assessment with districts seeking to hire paraeducators. Once employed, participants are paired with experienced mentor paraeducators as they begin their careers.

“The Paraeducator Preparation Academy is exactly what Connecticut needs—a powerful recruitment tool that makes clear this work is a profession, not a position,” Tricia Santos, co-chair of the Paraeducator Advisory Council and staff representative for AFSCME Council 4, said. “Paraeducators are lifelines to our students, and this academy ensures every new para enters with real training, real mentorship, and real preparation to meet the moment.”

“This innovative pilot program is an important investment in aspiring paraeducators, giving them the tools and support they need to help students succeed from day one,” Shellye Davis, president of the Hartford Federation of Paraeducators Local 2221 and divisional vice president for Paraprofessional and School Related Personnel of AFT Connecticut, said. “When we invest in paraeducators, we invest in the future of every classroom.”

Funding for the Paraeducator Preparation Academy is provided through the special education training, education, and testing competitive grant program, which is supported by a $1 million state investment.

To learn more or register, visit the Paraeducator Preparation Academy webpage at portal.ct.gov/sde/talent_office/talent-office-home-page/paraeducator-preparation-academy.