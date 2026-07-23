MoDOT to close NB I-55 in Jefferson County at Joachim Creek overnight this Saturday, July 25

JEFFERSON COUNTY- Drivers who use northbound Interstate 55 between McNutt Street and Route Z should be aware the interstate will close overnight this Saturday to shift northbound I-55 onto the median pavement. Weather permitting, crews will close all lanes of northbound I-55 on Saturday, July 25 between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday, July 26.

A signed detour will direct traffic around the closure. Drivers will exit I-55 at McNutt Street (Exit 178), turn right and travel eastbound on McNutt Street to U.S. Route 61/67.

For additional information about current and upcoming detours and project status, please visit the I-55 Corridor Improvement project website at: Interstate 55 Corridor Upgrades in Jefferson | Missouri Department of Transportation (modot.org).

For up-to-date traffic and travel info, motorists can check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.