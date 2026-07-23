GLF’s New GLF1800 Series Ideal Diodes Enhance System Efficiency

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GLF1800 Series of ideal diodes replaces Schottkys with a low-loss MOSFET-based architecture to significantly reduce forward voltage drop and heat generation.

Our GLF1800 series of ideal diodes significantly reduces forward voltage drop and heat generation in compact, battery-powered systems–while also offering package flexibility.” — Eileen Sun

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- — GLF Integrated Power , Inc., an emerging leader in efficient power switch technology, introduces its GLF1800 Series of ideal diodes. Designed to deliver ultra-efficient power-path protection in compact, battery-powered systems, GLF’s ideal diodes feature ultra-low static current (IQ), ultra-low turn-off current (ISD), and a low forward voltage drop (GLF1800:117mV and GLF1800T/AT:73mV). GLF1800 Series of ideal diodes significantly reduces power loss and improves overall system efficiency—especially in always-on or energy-constrained applications, such as VR headsets, smart glasses, smart meters, wearable medical devices and IoT sensors.GLF1800 ideal diodes feature an SOT23-5L package. Also in the series, GLF1800T/AT ideal diodes offer a WLCSP package for flexibility when employed in more space-constrained system design. The GLF1800AT EN pin has an internal pull-up resistor connected to VIN.Supporting a wide input voltage range of 1.8 V to 5.5 V and providing up to 1.0 A or 1.5A of continuous current, GLF1800 Series diodes are especially well-suited for use in wearables and other low-voltage electronics.Offering designers a replacement for traditional Schottky diodes, ideal diodes provide a compact footprint while eliminating the need for complex thermal management. The GLF1800 Series integrates multiple protection features—including reverse-current blocking, inrush control and seamless power-source switching. This combination of features simplifies power-path design while enhancing overall system safety, efficiency and long-term reliability.“Across popular electronic products, such as VR headsets, smart glasses, smart electricity, gas meters and wearable medical devices, the ideal diode has become a key component for improving power-path reliability and extending battery life,” said Eileen Ni Sun, the president and founder of GLF. “Our GLF1800 series of ideal diodes significantly reduces forward voltage drop and heat generation in compact, battery-powered systems–while also offering package flexibility.”Price: $0.369 (1000 pc. quantities for GLF1800) – DigiKey$0.399 (1000 pc. quantities for GLF1800T/AT) – DigiKeyAvailability: Samples in stock (Santa Clara). Production quantities – 14-16 weeksFor further information about the GLF1800 Series or to request samples, please email: info@glfipower.com or visit our website: www.glfipower.com and contact a GLF sales representative.About GLF Integrated PowerGLF Integrated Power, Inc. is a Silicon Valley, California, fabless semiconductor company. Founded in 2013, our goal is to help your wearables, mobile/portable devices, IoT products and SSD devices live longer and more efficient lives. We design breakthrough, ultra-efficient, ultra-small, silicon power control and protection ICs. We launched our first IQSmart™, ultra-efficient load switch device to lead customers in 2016 and achieved immediate design wins at major wearable, SSD, and portable device manufacturers. For more information, go to: www.glfipower.com

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