Federal grant helps fund Douglas Wash flood protection design

Mesa County has been selected to receive federal funding to design two detention basins north of I-70, which will be designed to reduce flood risk for more than 55 properties, including homes, along Douglas Wash.

The Board of County Commissioners approved a $344,167 local funding commitment July 21. The commitment allows the federal grant application and award process to move forward.

Natural drainage channels along the Douglas Wash corridor do not have enough capacity to safely manage runoff during major storms. Flash flooding and heavy runoff can threaten homes, agriculture, other private property and transportation infrastructure within the natural drainage.

The proposed detention basins would help manage stormwater and reduce flooding along the corridor. The project is identified as a long-term public safety initiative in the Mesa County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The funding comes through the federal Pre-Disaster Mitigation Congressionally Directed Spending program. The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management administers the funding in Colorado.

The program provides a 75% federal cost share and requires a 25% nonfederal match. Mesa County's $344,167 commitment will come from Engineering Capital Funds and includes the required match and additional funding for anticipated design costs beyond the original federal allocation.

The grant supports design work only and does not include construction.



