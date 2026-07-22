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FAA Proposes $50,000 Fine Against Southern Airways Expressfor Aircraft Weight and Balance Violations

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $50,000 civil penalty against Southern Airways Express, LCC of Addison, Texas, for allegedly violating weight-and-balance regulations which caused an incident when an airplane pushed back from the gate.

The FAA alleges that in July 2024 Southern Airways Express failed to weigh passengers’ baggage before passengers boarded the Cessna Caravan. Because of this, the airline’s ground crew failed to communicate the proper baggage weight to the flight crew who in turn failed to complete proper weight-and-balance calculations.

In addition, the seats on the aircraft were re-positioned in a manner not depicted in the Weight Balance Change Form, the FAA alleges.

As a result of the alleged actions above, the aircraft was not in an airworthy condition. During pushback for takeoff, the nose of the aircraft rose into the air, and the tail struck the ground.

Southern Airways Express has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s notice to respond to the agency.

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FAA Proposes $50,000 Fine Against Southern Airways Expressfor Aircraft Weight and Balance Violations

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


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