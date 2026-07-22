FAA Proposes $306,000 Civil Penalty Against Simulator Center LLC for Alleged Training Violations

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $306,000 civil penalty against Simulator Center LLC of Sanford, Florida.

The FAA alleges the pilot training center allowed numerous unqualified instructors to provide flight training and failed to ensure that several students completed the required training before being recommended for FAA certification.

The alleged violations occurred between January 2022 and April 2023.

In addition, the FAA alleges the instructors used unapproved training devices for those tasks, conducted training at an unlisted location, and failed to maintain accurate training records.