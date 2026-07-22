Legislation Passes in Old Capitol for First Time in Over a Century

Credit: Eric Shelton, Mississippi Today

The special session recently called by Governor Tate Reeves was historic: It ended with passage of the first legislation in the Old Capitol in more than 120 years.

The Mississippi Chancery Youth Court Act of 2026 was passed in the Old Capitol House Chamber on July 17. This bill appears to be the first legislation passed at the Old Capitol since 1903. Archival records make no mention of legislation passed in the Old Capitol once the new state Capitol opened.

Governor Reeves called for a special session regarding the status of youth courts in the state. Construction at the current state Capitol prevented the session from being held in its House chamber.

Administered by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, the Old Capitol now serves as a free museum. The site is open to visitors Wednesday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Old Capitol Museum is Mississippi’s most historic building. It was the site of some of the state’s most significant political actions, such as the passage of the 1839 Married Women’s Property Act, Mississippi’s secession from the Union in 1861, and the crafting of the 1868 and 1890 state constitutions.